A motorcycle sheriff’s deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a traffic collision that shut down the State Route 14 off ramp at Via Princessa in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:03 p.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Flying Tiger Drive, California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez stated during initial reports.

According to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the sheriff’s deputy and another vehicle for unknown reasons collided with one another.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene of the crash while officials conducted their investigation into the circumstances, she added.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was reportedly conscious and breathing, Miller said, and as of the publication of this story, no other injuries were reported.

The crash prompted a closure of the SR-14 offramp for an unknown duration of time, according to Miller and the CHP incident logs.