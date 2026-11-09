Soroptimists’ ‘Blanc in Bloom’ highlights fashion and charity

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley hosted its annual 15th fashion show, “Blanc in Bloom,” at the Oaks Country Club on Sunday. The fashion show featured local designers and the funds raised benefit the nonprofit organization’s programs.

All the guests were encouraged to wear white, and while waiting for the show to start guests were treated with a brunch buffet being served as well as various other activities. Vendors sold their own clothing designs, beauty products, jewelry, and even consumables; silent auctions were held for jewelry and/or table set pieces, and a croquet tournament was held on the lawn.

Attendees playing croquet at ‘Blanc in Bloom’ at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

This event helps raise awareness to Soroptimist programs, including “Dream it, Be it” and “Live your Dream.” The programs’ goals include helping women and young girls be able to go to school and help support their pathways in life, whether it be helping young girls close their path after high school or helping mothers during their journey in college.

“It’s amazing, know that people can just come and enjoy the show and at the same time,” said Fabian Castelli one of the fashion designers, “They (attendees) can support and collaborate with the foundation.”

Models and designers at the end of the ‘Blanc in Bloom’ fashion show at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

The fashion show had many different designers, as well as giving guests an opportunity to order clothes from the runway itself. Guests could put in an order for a clothing item they liked, and those profits would go to the designers as well as the organization and Soroptimists’ cause.

“We have to keep it fresh and innovative. People keep coming and wanting to see what we’re doing next,” said Luana Smith, co-chair and president of Soroptimist. “I take pride in the fact that they look forward to our shows, and they do understand our cause. We’re not doing this for us; we’re doing it for the young girls in our community.”

To learned about Soroptimists and their cause visit https://www.sigscv.org/

Miyla Michelle modeling custom design at the ‘Blanc in Bloom’ fashion show at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Siena Wurtz modeling custom design at the ‘Blanc in Bloom’ fashion show at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Elise Coronel modeling custom design at the ‘Blanc in Bloom’ fashion show at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Tahlia Caroll Dennis modeling custom design at the ‘Blanc in Bloom’ fashion show at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Hayden Copeland and Maja Faricius modeling custom designs at the ‘Blanc in Bloom’ fashion show at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Models and designers at the end of the ‘Blanc in Bloom’ fashion show at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Models and designers at the end of the ‘Blanc in Bloom’ fashion show at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Audrey De Laura/The Signal