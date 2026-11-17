Residents ‘self-evacuate’; Barger calls for ‘full accounting’ of incident; Schiavo calls for state of emergency

State and county officials joined Val Verde residents Tuesday morning in calling for immediate assistance — and answers — to community members impacted by Monday’s eruption of gas from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

Developments on Tuesday included: an order from the county Public Health Department calling on the landfill to provide immediate aid to residents; a news conference hosted by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, who bemoaned the lack of a comprehensive plan for such emergencies; a motion by county Supervisor Kathryn Barger calling for a multi-department “full accounting” of the incident; and, statements by multiple residents who say they self-evacuated on Monday and have lost confidence in government agencies’ efforts to protect them.

Also on Tuesday, a landfill spokesman announced that hotel rooms will be provided for the next several days to residents on the streets most impacted by the incident, and that a relief center will also operate at the local Embassy Suites for all Castaic and Val Verde residents who wish to use it.

Jane Williams, executive director of California Communities Against Toxics, expressed her frustration about the events of the Chiquita Canyon landfill during the online news conference hosted by Schiavo on Tuesday morning.

“I think there’s 28 regulatory agencies that are all trying to do different things with the landfill, but every time that we propose permanent solutions, we get Band-Aids,” Williams said during the Schiavo news conference. “That’s why it has a giant plastic cover over it instead of a permanent cover. That’s why we’ve got flares that are not working. We have the oxidizers that are not working, but they’re still putting the toxic fumes that they’re sucking out of the landfill through the combustion devices that are clearly not operated.”

Schiavo began the news conference saying what unfolded with the landfill was completely predictable and is something that will continue to happen unless L.A. County and its agencies take decisive action to help the residents of the area.

She added that she has been asking for an emergency plan since April and has been asking L.A. County and the state of California to declare the landfill a “state of emergency” issue.

“If you talk to community members, they’ve been asking for this. And people have been getting sick and ignored for years in this community, and now we have an emergency that is here and unfortunately, this is an emergency that just keeps giving,” Schiavo said.

The years-long situation stems from an underground chemical reaction, known as an elevated temperature landfill event, that began in early 2022. It has been the focus of thousands of resident complaints about odors and related health impacts, leading to multiple lawsuits against the landfill and its Texas-based parent company, Waste Connections.

In Monday’s incident, a drilling project struck an underground “pocket” of methane, sending a dark black plume of gas into the air and blanketing nearby neighborhoods. Several workers were hospitalized with injuries that were described as minor.

Multiple community members voiced their concerns during the news conference, explaining their symptoms they endured while self-evacuating and calling for action.

Yasmina Valdivia, a longtime Val Verde resident, emphasized that the residents do not know what the fumes in the air are and feel like the county’s agencies are not being honest.

“We know the toxic fumes, but we don’t know exactly what we’re doing, because they’re not being honest with us. They are not honest with the community. And we are demanding a state of emergency. We are calling out Kathryn Barger and the state to have a state emergency,” Valdivia said. “We self-evacuated because we’re afraid to be in our homes, a place where we’re supposed to feel safe, and we don’t feel safe there. None of us do, and we plan not to go back, at least not tonight or tomorrow, until we get answers, and we need answers now.”

Barger issued a news release about the incident on Tuesday morning, saying she was introducing an urgent motion “requiring county departments to give the public a full accounting of yesterday’s eruption at Chiquita Canyon Landfill and ordering mental health services deployed immediately in the communities of Val Verde and Castaic.”

The motion at the county Board of Supervisors meeting was approved Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement by Barger.

“This afternoon, my colleagues on the board joined me in approving my motion for a full public accounting of yesterday’s incident. County departments will report back to the board on Nov. 24. Residents deserve transparency and real relief, not temporary fixes, and I will keep pushing until they get both,” Barger said in her statement.

She added that “Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s announcement that it will pay for three nights of hotel rooms for some residents is a step in the right direction, but it is not nearly enough. Three nights does not undo a four-year ordeal, and it does not answer the questions residents are asking about what they were exposed to yesterday. I will be watching closely to make sure every eligible family gets the help they need.”

Barger’s motion directs the fire chief, the director of the Department of Public Health, and the Office of Emergency Management to report to the board on Nov. 24.

“That report must include a timeline of events and each department’s actions, the issuance of advisories, air monitoring and results, public notification and community communication, and coordination with the Multi-Agency Critical Action Team. The same departments must follow with a written report within 30 days detailing lessons learned from the response,” Barger’s statement said.

According to a news release from L.A. County Public Health, the L.A. County Fire Department has been monitoring the air quality with no hazardous findings as of late Monday night.

“However, the resulting strong odors from the Nov. 16 incident may cause headaches, nausea, dizziness and irritation of the eyes, nose, or throat,” the release said.

Jennifer Elkins, another resident in the area, said during the Schiavo news conference that there had yet to be direct communication from the county to residents about what the plans will be or what assistance will be available as of Tuesday morning.

Later the same day, John Musella, spokesman for Chiquita Canyon, issued a statement about hotel accommodations for residents.

“Air monitoring in the community around Chiquita Canyon Landfill has shown no exceedances of Reference Exposure Levels (RELs) for any of the constituents monitored, including benzene. This is consistent with reporting from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. However, recognizing concerns expressed by the local communities, and in coordination with requests from our regulatory partners, Chiquita Canyon is offering hotel rooms to residents of the streets,” Musella’s Tuesday afternoon statement said.

The streets that will be accommodated are Buchanan Way, Harding Avenue, Jackson Street, Lincoln Avenue, Madison Street, Madison Way, Monroe Street, Roosevelt Avenue, Taft Court, Taylor Street, Van Buren Street and Wilson Street, according to Musella’s statement.

The accommodations include a room for three nights, with check-in beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday until checkout on Friday, Nov. 20.

Rooms are available at either of these hotels:

• Embassy Suites Valencia, 28508 Westinghouse Place, Valencia.

• Best Western Valencia, 27513 Wayne Mills Place, Santa Clarita.

Chiquita Canyon will pay for the room in advance, and residents do not need to make a reservation or pay for the room. To check in, tell the front desk you are staying under the Chiquita Canyon reservation and bring one of the following:

• A valid government-issued photo ID that shows an address on one of the eligible streets, or a valid government-issued photo ID together with proof of residency, such as a recent utility bill, lease or property tax statement. The name on the document must match the name on the ID.

In another statement, Musella said Chiquita Canyon is opening a relief center for the residents in Castaic and Val Verde.

“In response to concerns expressed within the Val Verde and Castaic communities, and in coordination with requests from our regulatory partners, Chiquita Canyon Landfill is opening a relief center as an additional resource for local residents,” Musella’s statement said.

The relief center was scheduled to open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and is to remain open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 20, at Embassy Suites on Westinghouse Place.

“(A) free hourly shuttle service is available for Val Verde residents beginning today at 2 p.m. The shuttle departs from Val Verde Park (30300 W. Arlington Road) and travels directly to the Embassy Suites. Return trips leave the hotel every hour at 40 minutes past the hour and go directly back to Val Verde Park. The relief center is open to any Val Verde or Castaic resident,” the statement said.

Residents must check in with the center’s host and must follow all the guidelines at the center.

In its news release, Public Health advised residents to:

• Reduce exposure: Stay indoors when odors are strong, close windows and doors, and use air conditioning on recirculation if available.

• Consider temporary relocation: Public Health has directed Chiquita Canyon Landfill to provide voluntary relocation assistance, which will be available if the operator complies with the directive.

• Pay attention to symptoms: If you experience symptoms, move away from the odors. Contact your health care provider if symptoms persist or worsen. Seek immediate medical attention for difficulty breathing or other severe symptoms.

The Public Health Directive is available here: lacounty.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/DPH-CCL-Directive-11-16-26-Landfill-Gas-Relief.pdf.lacounty.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/DPH-CCL-Directive-11-16-26-Landfill-Gas-Relief.pdf.