Sunrise honors its veterans at pinning event 

Sunrise at Sterling Canyon honored Veterans Day with a pinning ceremony for its own veterans, veterans’ spouses and other fellow residents and staff of the community.

Starting with the Pledge of Allegiance, the event included introductions and a discussion hosted by Raven Johnson, along with an opening prayer for past and current service members. Johnson asked various questions of attendees about their feelings of the day, what they plan to do or did. Some veterans in attendance had discussions about their experiences while they were in the service.

Guadalupe Garcia addressed the audience at pinning event at Sunrise at Sterling Canyon in Valencia, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

A second discussion, led by volunteer coordinator Guadalupe Garcia, was held about the history of Veterans Day and how it came to be.

After the discussion, the pinning event was held with veterans coming to the front and each being gifted a pin in recognition of their service to the country.

Veterans get pinned at pinning event at Sunrise at Sterling Canyon in Valencia, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, Audrey De Laura/The Signal

“They may not be able to go out and go to a parade like they used to or go to special ceremonies like they maybe once did,” said Executive Director Jade Alma. “So it’s important that they still feel that honor here in a community.”

The event ended with a live violin performance of “Amazing Grace” by Garcia, while attendees sang along. Attendees then were able to partake in pet therapy with dogs and/or create their own patriotic rice candles.

Guadalupe Garcia played the violin for the audience at pinning event at Sunrise at Sterling Canyon in Valencia, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

“When doing the pinning ceremony, one of our veterans, I told him, ‘Thank you so much for serving our country,’ and he said, ‘I would do it again in a heartbeat,’” said Garcia. “It’s just like the passion that they have for serving our country is absolutely phenomenal.”