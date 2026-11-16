Texas has nominated 605 census tracts for the next round of the federal Opportunity Zone program. The new map will decide where real estate investors can defer and reduce capital gains taxes starting Jan. 1, 2027. Gov. Greg Abbott finalized the nominations on Sept. 4, and the U.S. Treasury is expected to certify final designations by the end of the year, The Real Deal reported.

The new map is the first under rules Congress made permanent in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed July 4, 2025. Projects already inside first-round zones include INF1NITY Park, an Austin industrial development by Ari Rastegar’s firm, Rastegar Capital.

What Changed in the Opportunity Zone Program?

The 2025 law turned a program that was set to wind down into a permanent one with 10-year designation cycles. The first new cycle runs from Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2036, with the next maps due in 2037 and 2047, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The tax mechanics also changed:

Deferral: Capital gains invested in a qualified opportunity fund are deferred on a rolling five-year schedule, replacing the fixed Dec. 31, 2026, date in the original program.

Capital gains invested in a qualified opportunity fund are deferred on a rolling five-year schedule, replacing the fixed Dec. 31, 2026, date in the original program. Basis step-up: Investors receive a 10% step-up in basis after five years, and the additional step-up at seven years is gone, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Qualified rural opportunity funds receive 30%.

Investors receive a 10% step-up in basis after five years, and the additional step-up at seven years is gone, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Qualified rural opportunity funds receive 30%. Long-term hold: The exclusion of new gains on investments held at least 10 years remains. A new provision sets basis at fair market value once an investment reaches 30 years.

The exclusion of new gains on investments held at least 10 years remains. A new provision sets basis at fair market value once an investment reaches 30 years. Eligibility: The income test now uses a median family income below 70% of the state or metro median, down from 80%, and the rule that allowed contiguous tracts has been eliminated, according to law firm Jackson Walker. HUD’s guidance also qualifies tracts with a poverty rate of at least 20% and a median family income no higher than 125% of the area median.

The income test now uses a median family income below 70% of the state or metro median, down from 80%, and the rule that allowed contiguous tracts has been eliminated, according to law firm Jackson Walker. HUD’s guidance also qualifies tracts with a poverty rate of at least 20% and a median family income no higher than 125% of the area median. Reporting: Funds face new annual reporting requirements, with penalties of up to $10,000 per return, or $50,000 for funds with more than $10 million in assets, according to NAHB.

Governors could nominate up to 25% of the low-income tracts eligible in their states. HUD estimates about 6,500 tracts will be designated nationally in the new round, compared with 8,764 in 2018.

Which Texas Areas Were Nominated?

Texas’s 605 nominations span the Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston metros, CRE Daily reported. The Real Deal and CRE Daily reported these county figures from the governor’s list:

Dallas County: 60 tracts nominated, with only four of the original zones on the new list.

60 tracts nominated, with only four of the original zones on the new list. Tarrant County: 20 of 153 eligible tracts nominated. None of the county’s seven original tracts were resubmitted.

20 of 153 eligible tracts nominated. None of the county’s seven original tracts were resubmitted. Travis County: 12 tracts nominated, in downtown Austin, Robinson Ranch and Dog’s Head. Most of Austin’s 21 original tracts were not eligible for the new round.

12 tracts nominated, in downtown Austin, Robinson Ranch and Dog’s Head. Most of Austin’s 21 original tracts were not eligible for the new round. Bexar County: 34 of 146 eligible tracts nominated, with priority given to areas near the airport, the universities and the Alamodome.

34 of 146 eligible tracts nominated, with priority given to areas near the airport, the universities and the Alamodome. Houston area: 48 tracts nominated from an eligible pool of 427, concentrated in Northside and Trinity Houston Gardens.

What Happens to the Current Zones?

HUD says first-round zones expire Dec. 31, 2028, which gives investors and developers a two-year overlap between the old and new maps. Deferred gains from the first round come due at the end of 2026.

Diego Bonet of LD&D told Bisnow in July 2025, days after the law passed: “You run the risk that when the new opportunity zone regulation is implemented, your site is no longer in an opportunity zone.” Andrew Weiner of Pillsbury said: “A lot of current opportunity zones will not be eligible, but some will.”

Opportunity zone funds tracked by Novogradac had raised roughly $40 billion from 2017 through the end of 2024, according to Bisnow.

INF1NITY Park and the First Map

In 2021, Rastegar Capital, then Rastegar Property Company, acquired a 50-acre parcel inside a federally designated opportunity zone a few miles from Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory, Commercial Observer reported. The project, INF1NITY Park, has since grown to about 600,000 square feet.

A Traded.co profile of Rastegar reported: “Rather than competing in fully priced core markets, Rastegar prefers investing adjacent to growth.”

[PLACEHOLDER QUOTE: Ari voice note. Suggested question: “With most of Austin’s original opportunity zones off the new map, what should investors look at in a tract beyond the tax treatment?” Keep the answer on fundamentals and location. No tax advice, fund terms or return figures. Do not publish until confirmed.]

About Rastegar Capital

Ari Rastegar is the founder and CEO of Rastegar Capital, the Austin-based real estate investment firm he launched as Rastegar Property Company in 2015. The firm has participated in projects in 38 cities and 13 states across seven asset classes, including apartments, self-storage, master-planned communities, retail, office and industrial. Its capital sources include public pension funds, insurance companies and firefighter pension associations. Rastegar plans to launch INF1NITY, a multi-asset investment platform in which real estate is the first of five strategies, in early 2027.