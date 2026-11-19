When a group of Rotary Club members representing Santa Clarita and Westlake Village joined together to deliver aid to a pair of hospitals in the Republic of Armenia, they had what some people might call an “a-ha” moment.

“We have something called the Rotary moment. That’s the moment in life where you go, ‘Wow, this is what it’s all about,’” said Daniel Harutunian, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Westlake Village Sunrise. “And this was a Rotary moment for us. We delivered clothing, but one of the things that they did was put on a musical show for us. And that was a Rotary moment to watch these kids, the ultimate recipients of this; that was the magic of the moment.”

The Rotary Club in the Republic of Armenia. Photos courtesy of Daniel Harutuian.

The Rotary Club, an international volunteering group, has been in Santa Clarita since 1960 and its volunteers have been contributing to multiple causes.

Frank MacMahon, president of the Santa Clarita Rotary Club, was approached by members of the Rotary Club of Westlake Village Sunrise about the chance to help people in Armenia.

“When you’re trying to help people, it’s good that you’re helping people that are on the same page with you,” said MacMahon. “Because a lot of times what happens is you bump into fraudsters or people that are trying to take advantage of you, so in Armenia, we met with various Rotary groups and you find that they are committed to the project as much as you are and are willing to put in the work.”

The Rotary Club in the Republic of Armenia. Photos courtesy of Daniel Harutuian.

The club members went to two towns: one called Goris, which was affected by Nagorno-Karabakh conflict of 2023, and the other town was named Gyumrri, which received a grant for a brand new X-ray machine.

The two clubs were even able to meet with the Rotary Club of Armenia as the three groups worked together to raise the funds for the hospitals, but also further influence younger generations with their gesture.

“Well, I think the main thing you learn is people are just like you and some people just need a helping hand or in this case in Armenia,” said MacMahon. “They have a different system than you have, and you’re able to make a positive contribution that benefits quite a few people.”

While in Armenia, not only were the two groups able to see the improvements they’d made for both hospitals, but they also learned about Armenia’s culture, visiting orphanages and participating in Rotary Interact, a student-led variation of the Rotary club for teens ages 12 to 18.

The Rotary Club in the Republic of Armenia. Photos courtesy of Daniel Harutuian.

“Part of what we tried to do, we tried to build bridges across the world, and right now, we’re trying to build a bridge between young people. What I want to do is build a bridge across all of them … despite their language differences and cultural differences,” said Harutunian. “People just really want to connect with each other, and so we learned that small differences make a huge impact on people’s lives. We tried to build peace, and one of the ways we do build peace is try to create bridges that we’re all similar.”

The Rotary Club in the Republic of Armenia. Photos courtesy of Daniel Harutuian.