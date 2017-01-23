Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Was Obamacare designed to fail? The question asked in this article is one of the most politically charged questions of the health-care debate.

Republicans frequently say the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was merely an intermediate step toward a single-payer system. Democrats are offended by that proposition, insisting that the ACA has provided millions of Americans with insurance.

To be able to answer the question, one has to understand the history of health-care delivery and financing in America.

In an attempt to put the brakes on inflation during World War II, the government imposed wage and price controls. Attempting to retain and incentivize workers, business started providing medical insurance as a benefit.

After the war, providing health-care benefits became an accepted practice. Today approximately 60 percent of Americans obtain health insurance through their employer.

Other industrialized nations did not follow suit; after World War II, most adopted some sort of national program for all residents. Most chose single-payer systems in which the government financed and/or subsidized health care services.

Issues arose in the U.S. and other countries because the demand for health care services skyrocketed as the recipients of those services did not directly pay for them.

In 1989, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, undertook an extensive study of the health-care system and published a study proposing a radical new system balancing the interests of patients, providers and insurance companies.

The proposals underwent many changes. Variations of them were adopted by several countries that effectively turned their health-care delivery systems into a regulated utility, balancing the interests of the various stakeholders.

Common features are financing delivery through private insurance, putting their entire population into a single insurance risk pool, subsidizing the insurance costs of low-income people, and balancing the risks among insurers through government subsidies.

In the U.S., we have multiple delivery and financing platforms, each comprising a separate risk pool. There is Medicare for those 65 and over, Medicaid for the poor, the VA, employer-provided insurance and individual insurance.

Each subset of the community has different demographics, different needs and different costs. The sickest people tend to be poor and people who purchase individual insurance.

When the ACA was debated, a conscientious effort was made to minimally disrupt well-served constituencies such as those with employer-provided insurance.

The ACA mandated insurance for everyone, creating exchanges through which insurance policies could be obtained. However, those seeking insurance through the exchanges included those who could not otherwise get insurance — many of whom are chronically ill.

One of the keys to managing the costs of these folks is to put them in the same insurance pool as the rest of the population. That is what the other countries do.

Not only did the ACA fail to put everyone into a single pool, it mandated that insurance could not be sold across state lines, thereby further restricting the risk diversification. Undiversified risk results in higher insurance premiums.

As a result, the cost of insurance skyrocketed and many insurers bailed out of the program.

In other countries, insurers mitigate risk by reinsuring and by participating in a risk corridor. Reinsurance involves one insurance company buying a policy from another insurer to insure against excessive claims.

A risk corridor is an arrangement whereby the government assumes a portion of the greatest risk in exchange for participating in a portion of the profits from insurers bearing the least risk. The key is for the profits to cover the additional risks. If they don’t, the government has to fund the shortfall.

Most risk corridors are imperfect as they encourage insurers to assume greater risk to gain market share. This incremental risk is effectively passed on to the government.

Most governments subsidize the risk corridor to keep insurance premiums affordable.

The ACA allowed for a risk corridor for 2014-16. During those years, the government’s share of the profits was only 12 percent of the cost of covering the higher insurance risks.

The ACA provided no mechanism for funding the shortfall. The Republicans in Congress refused to fund the shortfall, calling it a “bailout for insurance companies.” This resulted in increased premiums and insurers pulling out of certain markets.

Based on what I have read, I have concluded that the ACA lacked critical components to be viable over the long term.

A risk corridor with a source of funding was not implemented. Furthermore, as with other countries, a successful corridor must be applied to the entire population, not just to plans sold through the insurance exchanges that cover proportionately more sick people.

Jim de Bree is a retired CPA who resides in Valencia. This is one in a series of columns he is writing about the Affordable Care Act

Comments
  • Brian Baker

    All well and good, Jim, but it overlooks some key aspects of the problem.

    The first is the underlying constitutional issue of whether it’s even appropriate for the government to be meddling in a private financial matter at all, and healthcare and insurance decisions are private financial matters. Though the Roberts Supreme Court disagrees with me, I
    maintain it’s not. Ours is a capitalist free-market system and people are supposed to be free to make their own decisions in such matters, and be as wise or foolish as they wish.

    Then the issue arises of whether or not the government’s even capable of running a national healthcare system, and all we have to do is look to the VA for the answer. It’s a train wreck. Even though Obamacare uses insurance companies as proxies, the requirements and
    restrictions are still imposed and mandated by the government, so it’s doomed to fail because it ignores free market principles in its operation.

    You wrote: “When the ACA was debated, a conscientious effort was made to minimally disrupt well-served constituencies such as those with employer-provided insurance.” I strongly disagree. That was the PR pitch, with the “if you like your doctor and insurance, you can keep
    your doctor and insurance” pitch, but that was a flat-out lie, plainly and simply. Contrary to your column, I’m firmly convinced that the ultimate goal of the Dem/socialists pushing the program was for it to evolve into a single-payer system. Government-run universal healthcare – socialized medicine – has been a goal of those people for decades.

    The only solution that’s going to work is one based on free-market principles. Eliminate the bars to true competition by removing all restrictions and barriers to a nationally competitive market by
    allowing policies to be sold across state lines. Streamline the FDA approval process. Reform the way medical litigation is practiced.

    Those three things alone will go a long way to solving the problems. Once they’re in place, only then should we consider a re-evaluation to see if further action is needed or warranted.

    • charlesmauricedetallyrand

      “Reform the way medical litigation is practiced”

      How will this solve the rising costs of health care in the United States? Or let me rephrase that. It will limit some rising health care costs but the amount it will provide is far less than people believe. Let me instead ask this in a different way, within your line of thinking about what is Constitutional or not. These regulations were essentially the political solution offered 8 years ago by the republican party — tort reform — and while it was politically viable it didn’t pan out to be economically so. Limiting consumer’s ability to sue their doctors, setting caps on the amounts litigants can win (as some states have done already), HOW IS THIS A FREE MARKET SOLUTION? How are the markets made to be more free when the power of the courts to offer recourse for the protection of natural and legal rights are diminished? In order for a libertarian economic system to exist (which is often the basis of this “free market” language conservatives cite) the courts need to have unrestricted power to protect property rights. Isn’t this effectively a government regulation giving certain entities special privileges? If one loses life or limb do to incompetence should certain businesses be protected by the state from repercussions where others are not? Isn’t that the opposite of a free market solution?

      • Brian Baker

        You’re treating tort reform as a stand-alone solution, and it’s nothing of the sort. Look at what I actually wrote. It’s one part of a three-part proposal.

        Of COURSE tort reform alone isn’t a solution. I never said it was.

        • charlesmauricedetallyrand

          Well I’d appreciate a response. And then perhaps I’ll address the other parts.

      • lois eisenberg

        Charles YEAH!!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR
        INPUT !!!!!

      • Ron Bischof

        Court “supervision” isn’t a substitute for legislation nor is it the role of the judiciary to manage markets.

  • Gil Mertz

    Another well-reasoned and informative column, Jim. Thank you. If we can avoid the political games about wanting to “make America sick again” and outright deception over America’s healthcare as we saw from the ex-president, I’m confident we can resolve many of the challenges President Trump has inherited with Obamacare.

  • Ron Bischof

    Taxpayer funding of “risk corridors” and government mandates on risk pools will not lead to market based reforms.

    Government subsides/mandates = market distortion. See: College tuition bubble, housing bubble, green energy bankruptcies and Obamacare failure.