Last week, The Master’s University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams posted wins over Biola, while Mustang baseball went 2-2 at the “4-Him Classic” in Phoenix, Arizona. Also, on Sunday, TMU’s Josh Sherfey placed first at the 2017 Surf City Half Marathon.

Men’s basketball

Last week, TMU, currently rank No. 23 in the NAIA Division 1, improved its record to 19-3 overall and 8-3 in the Golden State Athletic Conference after beating No. 6 Biola.

Mustang Reid Shackelford finished the evening by leading all scorers with 28 points after going 7-of-12 from behind the arc. Lawrence Russell finished the evening with an impressive 22 points, while Tim Soares and Delewis Johnson would combine for 24 points. Elsewhere, Soares grabbed eight rebounds and posted four blocks, while Russell tallied six assists and three steals. As a team, the Mustangs went 31-59 (52 percent) from the field, 13-28 on three-pointers (46 percent), and 16-22 (72 percent) on free throws.

In contrast, TMU’s stout defense kept the Eagles quiet by allowing Biola to only go 28-60 (38 percent) from the field and 3-12 (25 percent) on 3-pointers.

Currently, both TMU and Biola sit tied for second-place in the GSAC’s standings. In addition, TMU is now 5-2 against ranked opponents this season.

The Mustangs now have a chance to move into the GSAC’s driver seat as they play receiving-votes Hope International University (19-5 overall, 8-2 GSAC) on Thursday in Fullerton at 7:30 p.m. The last time the two teams met was on January 7 where the Royals beat TMU 88-56 on Bross Court. Then, on Saturday, TMU will welcome Arizona Christian to Bross Court for a 4 p.m. game.

Women’s basketball

TMU, ranked No. 21 in the NAIA, improved its record to 16-6 overall and 6-5 in GSAC play after taking down No. 19 Biola 66-63 on Saturday at home.

TMU’s Hannah Ostrom led all scorers with 18 points. Three other Mustangs finished in double figures as Megan Lindsley scored 13 points, Kelly Burns tallied 12, and Cubello posted 10. Cubello also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked four shots.

The Mustangs now begin preparations for Thursday’s game against Hope International (5-15, 0-10). Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. in Fullerton. On Saturday, TMU will host Arizona Christian for a 2 p.m. game.

Baseball

Twenty-four hours after losing twice (3-2 to Benedictine, and 5-3 to Colorado Christian) on the first day of the 4-Him Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, The Master’s University bounced back on Saturday, beating the University of Mary (North Dakota) 4-1 and Providence Christian 7-3.

The game-one victory stopped a three-game losing skid while the nightcap triumph improved the Mustangs to 5-3.

In the opener, Aaron Alexander pitched six strong innings of three-hit, seven-strikeout ball. He set down the first six Marauders he faced, wiggled out of jams in the third and sixth innings, and improved to 2-0.

After stranding runners in the third and fourth innings, the Mustangs dented the scoreboard in the fifth, scoring with two outs. Max Maitland drew a walk and then raced around the bases to score on Michael Sexton’s triple to center field for a 2-0 lead.

An inning later, TMU created even more separation, getting a sacrifice fly from Pearson Good that plated courtesy runner Ricky Sottile and then capitalizing on a two-out error that scored courtesy runner Luke Halverson for a 4-0 advantage.

Alexander was lifted in the seventh for Danny Lutz, who should have escaped the inning unscathed but a Mustang error enabled the Marauders to spoil the shutout bid with a run.

Scott Savage and Sexton collected two hits apiece for the Mustangs, who scratched out six hits.

In the nightcap, the Mustangs turned to ace Jason Karkenny, who would get the win after pitching 5 2/3 innings and striking out six Sea Beggars.

Aiden Stout closed things out in the seventh, retiring all three batters he faced to notch his first collegiate save.

After recent struggles at the plate, the Mustang bats came alive in the tournament’s final game, rapping out nine hits. Aaron Shackelford paced the club with a 3-for-4 performance, while Savage and Good had two hits apiece.

The Mustangs now return to Southern California to host No. 1 and defending national champion Lewis-Clark State of Idaho on Wednesday. The first pitch at Herwaldt Stadium will be thrown at 2 p.m. Next weekend, TMU will open its GSAC schedule on the road against Hope International. Friday’s game will begin at 2 p.m., while Saturday’s doubleheader will start at 11 a.m.

Men’s Track

On Sunday, Josh Sherfey represented TMU’s men’s track team at the 2017 Surf City Half Marathon. After maintaining a 5 minute, 13 second average mile time, Sherfey won the half marathon in 1:08:24 seconds.

Sherfey’s time set a new school record as TMU Alumni John Gilbertson finished the Surf City Half Marathon in 2013 with a final time of 1:08:41.

Finally, Sherfey’s performance qualified him to compete in the marathon event at the 66th Annual Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships from May 25-27 at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

For more information about The Master’s University Athletics, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @TMUAthletics.