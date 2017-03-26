Law enforcement discovered two replica guns inside a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to a post from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The deputies were patrolling on Main Street in Newhall around 4 p.m. when they ran a DMV check on the vehicle identification number (VIN) and discovered it was stolen out of Lancaster.

A search of the vehicle found a large knife, two replica firearms and stolen property.

Replica firearms are unable to shot like a real firearm according to Sgt. Brian Hudson with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Although, they can be used to scare people.

The suspect was booked on various charges.