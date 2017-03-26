Deputies discovered two replica firearms and a large knife inside a stolen vehicle in Newhall Saturday afternoon. Photo from SCV Sheriff's Station
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Law enforcement discovered two replica guns inside a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to a post from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The deputies were patrolling on Main Street in Newhall around 4 p.m. when they ran a DMV check on the vehicle identification number (VIN) and discovered it was stolen out of Lancaster.

A search of the vehicle found a large knife, two replica firearms and stolen property.

Replica firearms are unable to shot like a real firearm according to Sgt. Brian Hudson with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  Although, they can be used to scare people.

The suspect was booked on various charges.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Gary Bierend

    Is that the kind of gun you’d use to kill a replicant?