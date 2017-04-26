Nearly 90 years after the St. Francis Dam disaster, Congressman Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) is seeking to memorialize it.

Alongside Congresswoman Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village), Knight’s effort to enact the Saint Francis Dam Disaster Memorial Act via H.R. 2156 would create a memorial in honor of the 431 people who lost their lives in the 1928 flood.

“This memorial site is important for the people of the Santa Clarita Valley and I am proud to be part of the effort to educate the public and honor the individuals who perished in the St. Francis Dam disaster,” Knight said in a statement. “The victims of the St. Francis Dam Disaster deserve to be memorialized and I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure it happens.”

The 440-acre national monument would be funded by private donations to honor those who lost their lives because of the collapse of the dam due to its flawed construction.

Legislation for a Saint Francis Dam memorial was introduced by Knight and Brownley previously. The last House of Representatives passed the initiative unanimously, but time ran out before the Senate could vote on it.

“We’re hopeful to run on momentum this time,” Knight’s Communications Director Dan Outlaw said.

