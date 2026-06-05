Schiavo’s AI workforce protection bill passes Assembly  

News release

As California continues to see artificial intelligence-driven layoffs from major corporations like Meta, Oracle and UPS, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that her bill, the AI Deployment & Workforce Displacement Assessment (Assembly Bill 2545), passed the California State Assembly, according to a news release from Schiavo’s office.

The bill would provide California policymakers the information needed to address how artificial intelligence is impacting job loss, workers, and the future of the state’s economy as companies already shed tens of thousands of jobs to pay for billions of dollars in AI investment and job displacement, the release said.

“AI is already costing thousands of Californians their jobs as companies choose to invest in technology at the expense of workers – we cannot wait until even more families are left picking up the pieces before we act,” Schiavo said in the release. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. As AI companies move toward making trillions of dollars in profits — more than some governments — taxpayers should not be left paying for the fallout. AB 2545 will ensure we have the data and information needed to act quickly to find workers who will be most impacted and make sure the state is able to fully support them.”

The vote on AB 2545 came on the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an executive order directing state agencies to prepare reports and recommendations on actions the state can take to prevent AI-driven economic disruption.

“I am glad to see the governor taking needed steps to prepare California for additional AI disruption,” Schiavo added. “The Legislature has been working hard on a range of policies needed to understand, address, and prevent the worst impacts of AI on workers, taxpayers, and the economy. We look forward to the governor‘s partnership to turn those efforts into real protections for Californians.”

AB 2545 would create an advisory panel composed of workforce development organizations, workers, industry and experts to assess the impacts of AI deployment on California’s workforce, including potential job displacement, industry disruptions, and the policies and funding options needed to support displaced workers.

The bill has moved to the state Senate for consideration.