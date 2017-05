The Hart High baseball team beat Saugus 8-7 Wednesday at Saugus.

The Centurions scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to make things interesting, but the Indians (16-10 overall, 7-5 in Foothill League) held on to secure a top-three finish in the Foothill League.

PHOTOS: Hart baseball visits Saugus

Saugus is 8-19 overall and 4-8 in league.

Cole Roederer homered for the Indians.