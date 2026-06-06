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Man transported to hospital following e-bike crash 

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First responders were dispatched to a car versus e-bike collision on Friday night in Canyon Country, where a man sustained injuries in the head, according to reports from the scene.  

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department could not immediately confirm additional details on the incident.  

According to the PulsePoint App, firefighters were dispatched to the 19000 block of Calla Way to a vehicle versus pedestrian call.  

A man was found by deputies on arrival, according to observations from the scene. He sustained injuries to his head and was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.  

Circumstances leading to the collision were unknown.  

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Katherine Quezada

Katherine has been a staff writer and photographer for The Signal since 2023. Have a news tip? Reach out to Katherine at [email protected] or on Instagram @Katsperspective.

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