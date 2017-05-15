After another lengthy round of petitions, interviews and campus visits, staff from the Los Angeles County of Education (LACOE) is recommending that the Los Angeles County Board of Education denies a charter petition appeal submitted by Albert Einstein Academy of Letters, Arts and Sciences (AEALAS).

The decision on Einstein, which serves students in grades 7 to 12, will be officially determined at the Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday.

“As expected they recommended that the Board deny our appeal,” Albert Einstein CEO Maggie Ford said. “This decision was expected and we have been preparing our response for many weeks.”

According to a 32-page staff report on the charter’s five-year renewal petition, the county superintendent and the district staff recommended a denial based on past performance, Education Code and the California Code of Regulations.

The report states that Albert Einstein presents an unsound educational program for students to be enrolled in the school, is unlikely to successfully implement the proposed educational program and does not provide a reasonably comprehensive description of all required elements in a charter school petition.

This decision will come nearly one month after the school’s public hearing with the County Board of Education on April 18 and a little more than two months after the William S. Hart Union High School District’s denial of the charter renewal on March 1.

According to the agenda item, LACOE’s reasons for denying the charter align with reasons presented by the Hart Governing Board.

These reasons include: concerns regarding the school’s racial and ethnic balance, performance among all student groups, unrealistic financial and operational plans, delinquent audits and a lack of transparency with the school’s involvement with the larger Charter Management Organization (CMO) AEALAS, Inc.

Ford said the report created by LACOE is meant to dig deep and thoroughly into the school’s academics, operations and finances, but that it does not tell the whole story of the charter school.

“It is our job to tell the rest of the story,” Ford said. “Our school is an academically rigorous, operationally sound and financially solvent organization. We are a safe haven for all students and have a dedicated and highly qualified staff.”

Ford said Albert Einstein staff are preparing a rebuttal to the report and are “confident” that they will be successful in their rebuttal and renewal.

If denied by the LACOE Governing Board, it is unknown whether Albert Einstein officials will appeal the decision to the State Board of Education.