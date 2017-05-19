Here’s an idea of the kind of impact Santa Clarita Valley products are having in NCAA Division 1 softball: Five play key roles on teams that are hosting a regional.

The double-elimination regionals, which began Thursday, feature 10 locals in all.

Winners of each regional advance to a best-of-three Super Regional.

Here’s a look at who’s where:

Baton Rouge Regional

Batting in the cleanup spot and playing first base, Canyon High grad Amanda Doyle went 1-for-3 Friday in No. 13 Louisiana State University’s 2-1 win over Fairfield at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Doyle and the Tigers will play Louisiana Lafayette today at 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. If LSU wins, it plays at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a chance to win the regional.

Doyle, a freshman, is hitting .272 on the year with four home runs and 25 RBIs.

­­Eugene Regional

Two teams in this regional boast SCV products. Missouri and Saugus High grad Cayla Kessinger lost 7-2 to Wisconsin on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Kessinger, playing right field and batting second, went 1-for-2 with a walk. Through May 10, the freshman was hitting .296 with six home runs and 18 runs batted in.

Oregon junior Lauren Lindvall, a West Ranch grad, was batting .264 with three home runs and 24 RBIs entering Friday. Lindvall and the No. 3 Ducks were scheduled to play Illinois-Chicago at 8:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Missouri will play the loser of that game at 4:30 p.m. today in an elimination game.

Lexington Regional

Valencia High grad Erin Andris and DePaul University of Chicago lost to Kentucky 6-0 Friday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Andris didn’t bat but entered the game at second base in the sixth inning.

Andris has six hits, including a home run, in 38 at bats as a freshman.

DePaul plays Marshall in an elimination game today at 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Regional

Saugus High grad Madeline Jelenicki and No. 5 seed UCLA were tied 0-0 with Lehigh in the second inning as of press deadline Friday night.

As of May 13, the junior was hitting .327 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs, the second most in the Pac-12.

Norman Regional

Saugus High grad Mariah Lopez and No. 10 Oklahoma had their regional opener against North Dakota St. suspended due to weather on Friday in Norman, Oklahoma. The game will resume today with the Sooners trailing 2-0 in the first inning.

Lopez didn’t start the game in the circle, but she holds a 1.77 ERA through 91 innings pitched on the year.

Tallahassee Regional

Two West Ranch High grads are on the verge of elimination. Princeton – with second baseman Haley Hineman and catcher Keeley Walsh – lost 3-0 to No. 4 Florida State on Friday at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, Florida.

Princeton will play Jacksonville State today at 11:30 a.m., hoping to stay alive in the postseason.

Walsh, hitting .231 with three homers and 24 RBIs on the year, went 0-3 Friday, while Hineman (.242) went 0-2.

Tucson Regional

The nation’s No. 2 seed Arizona and West Ranch grad Jessie Harper routed New Mexico State 11-0 Friday in Tucson, Arizona.

Harper batted third and played first base. She went 0-for-3, but, as of May 14, she was among the Pac-12’s leaders in RBIs (52) and home runs (19). She led the conference with 130 total bases.

Saugus High grad Brandi Wilke is listed as a pitcher for New Mexico State, but hasn’t recorded stats in 2017.

Arizona plays South Carolina today at 2 p.m. New Mexico State plays St. Francis of Pennsylvania at 4:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

* All times listed are Pacific Standard Time