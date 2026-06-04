Affordable housing sought for Walnut Street lot 

The city of Santa Clarita is reviewing another plan for affordable housing for a site on Walnut Street in Newhall.

The newest plan once again looks at a property listed at 24828 Walnut St., a smaller single-family home with a pool that sits sandwiched by two large apartment complexes just north of 14th Street.

It looks like the owner of that property, a North Hollywood man named Behrokh Tabibian, would like the property to be a multifamily-unit home like its neighbors.

It’s the second time the property has been proposed for affordable housing to the city’s Planning Division, with the first time happening in December 2024.

This time the plan calls for demolition of an existing single-family residence and construction of a new two-story, 10-unit multifamily residential development consisting of 100% affordable housing, according to the application submitted to the city in April.

“The proposed project is submitted pursuant to the California density bonus law (government code section 65915) as a 100% affordable housing development,” according to the applicant, Nader Houman, who was not available for comment Tuesday.

The project is also seeking parking exemptions allowable under state law due to its location. Under state law, affordable-housing projects are not required to provide parking in certain circumstances.

“The project is located within one-half mile of a major transit stop and therefore seeks to utilize applicable density bonus incentives, concessions and waivers, including modifications to development standards such as setbacks, open space and parking requirements, as permitted by state law,” according to the application.

The original Tabibian Development plans proposed for the property on Walnut Street included 18 apartment units for a 14,130-square-foot lot that currently has a 960-square-foot home and a pool on it.

The application mentioned Assembly Bill 2011, which calls for a streamlined ministerial review process with no California Environmental Quality Act review if a project meets low-income standards; Senate Bill 6, which adds a government code permitting housing development projects, including both 100% residential and mixed-use projects with a minimum of 50% dedicated to residential use, without the need for rezoning.