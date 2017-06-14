On the final day of the MLB Draft, multiple SCV products were selected by a professional team.

The Master’s University’s Michael Sexton was a 14th round pick (No. 426) by the San Francisco Giants.

Four Valencia products heard their names called.

First was Colton Burns, who played at College of the Canyons and later UC Santa Barbara. Burns was an 18th-round pick and No. 526 overall for the Minnesota Twins.

Recent grads Ben Fariss and Chase Farrell were selected in rounds 39 and 40, respectively. Fariss was a Toronto Blue Jays choice and Farrell was a Houston Astros pick.

Cole Kleszcz, who played for COC this season, was also picked in the 40th round by the Cleveland Indians.

Hart’s Nick Valaika was chosen in the 24th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Valaika was a redshirt sophomore this past season at UCLA.