The Pittsburgh Pirates picked Valencia High graduate and University of Arizona senior Jared Oliva in the seventh round Tuesday, the second day of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

The selection was the 208th overall.

Oliva hit .324 with four home runs and 54 RBIs for the Wildcats this season.

The Kansas City Royals took Oliva’s college teammate JC Cloney, a West Ranch grad, in the ninth round.

The pick was 270th overall. Cloney went 6-2 in 14 outings as a senior. He owned a 3.38 ERA and struck out 65 and walked 17 in 82 2/3 innings.

Rounds 3-10 are today, with rounds 11-40 on Wednesday.

