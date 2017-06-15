West Ranch High School’s Assistant Principal Audrey Asplund was named the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School Thursday.

“I am excited and honored to serve as the next principal of Rio Norte Junior High School,” Asplund said in a statement. “I am looking forward to partnering with students, families, teachers and staff in preparing students for success at the next level.”

Asplund is expected to take over for current Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Vince Ferry, who was named principal of Saugus High School May 18.

“I also aspire to continue the rich learning traditions established by the Rio Norte staff and leadership, including Mr. Vince Ferry who has been an outstanding principal,” Asplund said.

Before her five years at West Ranch High School, Asplund taught seventh grade history at Rio Norte Junior High School for 10 years. She also taught history and special education in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) before moving to Rio Norte.

Asplund earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She also earned a master’s in educational administration from California State University, Northridge (CSUN).

She and her husband, Dave, have three children who attended local public schools.