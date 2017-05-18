Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Vince Ferry was named the new principal of Saugus High School Thursday.

“I am very excited to join the Centurion family,” Ferry said in a statement. “I look forward to working with a very talented staff, an involved parent community and, most importantly, the students of Saugus High School.”

Ferry is expected to take over for current Saugus High School Principal Bill Bolde who announced his retirement in late March after 14 years with the district.

Bolde told The Signal on March 30 that he is stepping down from his position to spend more time with his family and begin a “new chapter” of his life; however, he expressed gratitude to those who worked with over the years and the partnerships he made through his position.

“I know Principal Bill Bolde leaves big shoes to fill and I appreciate both his guidance and graciousness during this transition,” Ferry said.

Ferry graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in history from the University of Oregon where he was also captain of the football team in 1992.

In the Hart District, Ferry acted as a special education teacher for nine years before acting as director of Valencia High School’s ASB program and then assistant principal of the high school.

In 2014, Ferry moved to Rio Norte Junior High School to act as the school’s principal.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_