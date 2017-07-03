Valencia boys basketball coach resigns

Chad Phillips has resigned as the varsity boys basketball coach at Valencia High.

Winner of two Foothill League titles in three seasons at Valencia, Phillips announced via Twitter on Monday that he’d taken a teaching position in Georgia, where he believes he will be able to “provide for my family with more financial stability and bring a sense of relief and comfort to my wife and I.”

“I cannot explain in words how tough this decision has been,” Phillips said in a statement. “These boys are like sons to me and I will miss them dearly.”

Phillips, who won three Foothill League titles and 200 games coaching at Canyon High between 2001 and 2012, replaced Rocket Collins at Valencia in 2014.

In his first season at Valencia, Phillips led a senior-laden squad to a share of the Foothill League title with Hart.

Maybe his best job of coaching, though, came this past season when he led a group of underclassmen to wins in its final four league games, including a do-or-die finale against Hart, to share the league title.

“This program is headed in the right direction and I hope the next coach continues the tradition,” Phillips said. “May the sun shine brightly on this program for years to come.”

While nothing has been announced, the Vikings do have another former Foothill League boys hoops coach on campus.

Bill Bedgood stepped down as the coach of Saugus’ varsity last week after taking a teaching position at Valencia.

Phillips announced his own resignation with “unbearable sadness.”

“I am extremely thankful and blessed to have fostered so many friendships and memories,” his statement reads. “Thank you to all my coaches who have spent hours and hours in any gym possible making our Vikings as competitive as possible.”

Phillips closed his statement by addressing his players with a Henry David Thoreau quote.

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you’ve imagined. As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler.”