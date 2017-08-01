Santa Clarita sees six months of rent increases

Rents are continually on the rise in Santa Clarita as 2017 progresses, showing a steady increase for the sixth consecutive month.
Prices increased by 0.2 percent from the month before and 5.9 percent from the year before, according to a report by Apartment List, Inc. on Tuesday.
The median one-bedroom apartment in Santa Clarita costs $1,920 and a two-bedroom costs $2,470.
Nationally, the price of rent is up 2.9 percent. The average two-bedroom in America costs $1,160 per month.
California’s rent costs have increased 4.2 percent since a year ago.
The median rent price in the Golden State is $1,400 for a one-bedroom and $1,790 for a two-bedroom.
Los Angeles saw a 0.5 percent increase from last month and a 4.8 percent increase from last year.
In L.A., the median one-bedroom is $1,340 and the median two-bedroom is $1,730.
Fremont is the most expensive city in California overall, where the median two-bedroom is $3,570.
Long Beach saw a 0.2 percent increase over the month and a 3.5 percent increase over the year. One-bedrooms are $1,340 and two-bedrooms are $1,720 in Long Beach.
West Hollywood saw a decrease in costs last month, with dip of 4.3 percent from the prior month and 3.9 percent from 2016.
Still, a West Hollywood apartment is a median of $1,860 for a one-bedroom and $2,390 for a two-bedroom.
Pomona saw Los Angeles County’s most dramatic change with a 10 percent increase from 2016.
The cost of an apartment in Pomona is $1,150 for a one-bedroom and $1,470 for a two-bedroom, up 0.5 percent since last month.
The most expensive rents in the metro area are in Irvine, where a one-bedroom is $2,050 and a two-bedroom is $2,630.
The Orange County city’s rents are up 0.7 percent since last month and 4.0 since last year.
