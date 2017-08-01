Santa Clarita sees six months of rent increases

By Gina Ender

Last update: Tuesday, August 1st, 2017

Clouds billow in the distance looking north-west at about noon from Dockweiller Drive in Santa Clarita. The Old Town Newhall Library can be seen, lower right, and the homes of Stevenson Ranch are visible on the hills in Feb. 2017. Dan Watson/The Signal

Rents are continually on the rise in Santa Clarita as 2017 progresses, showing a steady increase for the sixth consecutive month.

Prices increased by 0.2 percent from the month before and 5.9 percent from the year before, according to a report by Apartment List, Inc. on Tuesday.

The median one-bedroom apartment in Santa Clarita costs $1,920 and a two-bedroom costs $2,470.

Nationally, the price of rent is up 2.9 percent. The average two-bedroom in America costs $1,160 per month.

California’s rent costs have increased 4.2 percent since a year ago.

The median rent price in the Golden State is $1,400 for a one-bedroom and $1,790 for a two-bedroom.

Los Angeles saw a 0.5 percent increase from last month and a 4.8 percent increase from last year.

In L.A., the median one-bedroom is $1,340 and the median two-bedroom is $1,730.

Fremont is the most expensive city in California overall, where the median two-bedroom is $3,570.

Long Beach saw a 0.2 percent increase over the month and a 3.5 percent increase over the year. One-bedrooms are $1,340 and two-bedrooms are $1,720 in Long Beach.

West Hollywood saw a decrease in costs last month, with dip of 4.3 percent from the prior month and 3.9 percent from 2016.

Still, a West Hollywood apartment is a median of $1,860 for a one-bedroom and $2,390 for a two-bedroom.

Pomona saw Los Angeles County’s most dramatic change with a 10 percent increase from 2016.

The cost of an apartment in Pomona is $1,150 for a one-bedroom and $1,470 for a two-bedroom, up 0.5 percent since last month.

The most expensive rents in the metro area are in Irvine, where a one-bedroom is $2,050 and a two-bedroom is $2,630.

The Orange County city’s rents are up 0.7 percent since last month and 4.0 since last year.

  • Ron Bischof

    Something to keep in mind when folks oppose new housing development and vote for bond issues that increase property taxes, like Measure E.

    When demand outstrips supply, prices go up. Economics 101.

