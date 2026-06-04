Two other congressional races take shape 

Two congressional district races with relatively small portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, and an Assembly district race, all had two candidates who had started to separate themselves from the pack in Tuesday’s top-two primary.

The 26th and 30th congressional districts, and the 34th Assembly District, all have matchups seeming to take shape for November, despite more than a month of canvassing to go.

The California Secretary of State plans to certify the results on July 10.

The 26th was redrawn after voters approved Proposition 50 in November, which made it lean slightly more left based on voter registration. That district’s registration was 41.9%-29.67% Democrat to Republican in the October voter rolls, and 42.95%-28.14%, in the May 16 voter-registration report. The undecideds went from about 98,100 to 101,200.

Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks, led the pack with 40.1% of the vote, while Sam Gallucci, a Republican businessman/pastor, had second place with 22% of the vote. A total of 119,645 votes had been counted as of Wednesday afternoon, in a district with 475,656 registered voters.

The 30th Congressional District also was redrawn, which added a sliver of the Santa Clarita Valley that comes up along State Route 14 from the Newhall Pass and into Acton.

The incumbent for that district, Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, led the district with 57,239 votes, which was good for 50.1% of the total available as of Wednesday afternoon.

The second-place finisher remained Scot Alan Meyers, an attorney who’s listed as a Republican from Burbank. He had garnered 20.3% of the vote as of Wednesday.

The seat held by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, who’s terming out after this year, yielded the SCV’s closest race.

Republican Charles Frederick Hughes, who, similar to Lackey, is a retired law enforcement officer, had 37.9% of the vote as of Wednesday. Randall Putz, a Democrat and former mayor of Big Bear, was second, with 36.9% of the vote. Steve Fox, a Republican attorney and former Assemblyman, came in third with 20% of the vote despite a past that included a $100,000 Assembly-approved payment to settle harassment claims made by his former legislative director.

To view updated election results, go to tinyurl.com/5a5534xx.