Parolee arrested while sleeping in Newhall

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: Sunday, August 27th, 2017

Anthony Perez, 26, on parole for burglary, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Facebook page.

The California Department of Corrections reported a sighting of Perez, who was in violation of his parole, at a Newhall residence. Shortly after, the Sheriff’s Summer Suppression team responded.

The post described how the “Summer Suppression team deputies along with an additional patrol unit rolled over to the location on Fourl Road. Once they arrived, they were let inside the house and there was the parolee-at-large- sound asleep on the couch! The felon awakened to deputies slipping handcuffs on his wrists.”

Perez was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.