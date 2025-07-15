‘Idaho Fire’ breaks out in Acton  

A brush fire, dubbed the “Idaho Fire,” broke out on the 31600 block of north 2nd Street in Acton late Monday afternoon, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:28 p.m. and arrived on the scene 10 minutes later, Sanchez said.

The initial call came in as a brush fire and had burned 1.5 acres as of the publication of this story, according to Sanchez.

There were no structures threatened, the fire was burning toward a block wall and winds were light, according to the Watch Duty app and first responder radio dispatch traffic.

As of the publication of this story, it appeared firefighters had the upper hand on the fire, as responding aircraft were canceled and all ground-based equipment was released except for one fire engine and one water tender as of 4:53 p.m., according to the Watch Duty app.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.