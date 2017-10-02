Governor signs one, vetoes one of Stern’s civic engagement bills

By Gina Ender

Two of Senator Henry Stern’s bills sitting on the governor’s desk were read last week, one signed into law and the other vetoed.

Stern’s effort to engage youth in the political process was vetoed by Brown.

If Senate Bill 596 passed, it would have created the Student Empowerment Commission, allowing high school students to elect a representative to give their input to the state legislature.

In his veto message, Brown said the commission was too similar to an already-existing council.

“I believe this bill is unnecessary,” Brown wrote. “The California Association of Student Councils already provides students an opportunity to attend an annual conference and present policy recommendations to both the legislature and the Board of Education.”

Though the bill was not signed, Stern (D-Canoga Park) told The Signal in a statement on Monday that he’ll be announcing a push for youth civic engagement in the spring.

“The bill was intended to get youth civic engagement on the governor’s radar as a priority for both sides of the aisle in this legislature,” Stern said. “I’m feeling confident about the post-partisan coalition we’ve built through both bills and the fact that the governor sees the California Association of Student Councils as a viable advocacy arm for the next generation of high school voters.”

The bill passed the Senate floor with 38 yes votes and two abstains the first time and 27 yes votes, 11 no votes and two abstains the second time. Senator Scott Wilk voted in its favor the first time but against it the second time.

On the Assembly floor, the bill received 61 ayes, 16 noes and two abstains. Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) voted in favor and Assemblyman Dante Acosta (R-Santa Clarita) abstained.

Clarifying the Secretary of State’s duties and powers, Governor Jerry Brown signed Stern’s Senate Bill 511.

The bill requires the Secretary of State to make “reasonable efforts” to promote voter registration and voting in underrepresented communities.

SB 511 passed through the Senate Committee on Elections and Constitutional Amendments unanimously. Stern serves as the chair of the committee.

On the Senate floor, the bill received 37 votes in favor, none in opposition and three abstains, with Wilk voting in favor.

When it went to the Assembly floor, it received 55 ayes, 20 noes and four abstains. Acosta voted against it and Lackey abstained from voting.