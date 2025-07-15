Homan: Appearance ‘can’t be the sole reason’ to detain someone 

By Jack Phillips

White House border czar Tom Homan said that previous comments were “taken out of context” and that federal immigration enforcement agents cannot detain people based on physical appearances alone.

In an interview on Sunday with CNN, Homan said that in some cases, an MS-13 tattoo or a similar gang tattoo “may be one factor to add to other factors to raise reasonable suspicion.”

“I want to be clear because my words were taken out of context,” he said, referring to comments that he made in a Fox News interview last week. “Physical description cannot be the sole reason to detain and question somebody. That can’t be the sole reason to raise reasonable suspicion. It’s a myriad of factors.”

Homan added that “every ICE officer goes through Fourth Amendment training every six months and is reminded what their authorities are for arrest, detention and questioning. So the officers are very well trained.”

The border czar was referring to comments he made on Friday to Fox News.

“People need to understand, ICE officers and Border Patrol don’t need probable cause to walk up to somebody, briefly detain them, and question them,” he said.

His remarks came after a federal judge ruled that officers could not target people for removal based on language, employment, or race. That same judge over the weekend ordered the Department of Homeland Security to halt immigration operations without probable cause in California following two high-profile operations.

Federal officials arrested hundreds of illegal immigrants who were working at two marijuana farms in California, and rescued at least 14 children.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers last week carried out search warrants at farms in Carpinteria and Camarillo, leading to 361 arrests of illegal immigrants, said a news release from DHS.

“Violent and dangerous” illegal immigrants from Mexico were arrested, including individuals who had been convicted of kidnapping, attempted rape, child molestation, driving under the influence, and other charges, the release said.

“At the California marijuana facilities, ICE and [Customs and Border Protection] law enforcement rescued at least 14 migrant children from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor, and potentially human trafficking or smuggling while facing assault and even gunfire,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Federal officials said that one individual fired a gun at law enforcement officers amid riots over the ICE raids. The FBI is offering $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the unidentified person in the incident, which was captured on video last week.

In response to protests and riots during the marijuana farm raids, President Donald Trump wrote on social media condemning the attacks on federal law enforcers.

“I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle,” he said.

“Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER.”

