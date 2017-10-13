One arrested, others sought, in string of overnight smash-and-grab storefront burglaries

By Jim Holt

One man is in custody and others are being sought local sheriff’s deputies in connection with a string of overnight smash-and-grab burglaries early Friday morning, including at least two pizza shops that were hit.

Thieves smashed the storefront windows of Mod Pizza in Stevenson Ranch and Pizza Di Marco in Newhall sometime before 5 a.m. Friday.

“They threw something through the window,” a woman working at Pizza Di Marco on Newhall Avenue, near Carl Court, told The Signal Friday.

No one was hurt in the early morning incident, she said.

“We had some commercial burglaries,” Sgt. Michael Konecny of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

“We have one in custody and we’re looking for the others,” he said.

The manager of Mod Pizza, on The Old Road at McBean Parkway, told The Signal she’s been talking to deputies since 5 a.m. Friday.

“They broke in,” she said. “I hope they have enough (evidence) to get these, _ _ _ holes.”

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said further details about the spate of burglaries would be disclosed later today.

