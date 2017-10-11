Probation checks conducted throughout SCV

By Christina Cox

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Prevention Unit and Crime Impact Team joined together to conduct probation searches throughout the valley Tuesday.

“We’ve seen an upswing in residential burglaries and grand theft autos reported in the Canyon Country area, and our teams wanted to do pay our local SCV probationers a visit, especially those who are on probation for property crimes,” wrote Shirley Miller, spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, on a recent social media post.

During the probation searches deputies went to several locations to ensure probationers still lived at their addresses on file. They also searched each probationer’s residence to confirm they were in compliance.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, three probationers received an automatic violation of their paroles for no longer living at their addresses on file.

“We will relay the information about these three probationers to their respective probation officers, and warrants will be issued for their arrests,” Miller wrote.