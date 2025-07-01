Musk vows to primary Republicans who vote for GOP megabill  

By Joseph Lord

Contributing Writer

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk vowed on Monday that he would primary any Republican who casts a vote for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — the bill to fund President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” Musk said in a post on X.

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

The comments came as the Senate moved toward passage of their version of the bill in line with a July 4 deadline requested by Trump. House Republican leaders have suggested the bill could see a vote as soon as Wednesday.

Musk’s comments mark the latest escalation in a split between Trump and, which broke out into the open on June 5 following weeks of tensions over the Republican megabill. Musk has specifically objected to the bill for failing to adequately reduce spending, and due to Congressional Budget Office projections that the bill will add to the deficit.

In earlier posts on Monday, Musk also indicated renewed interest in forming a new political party, a possibility he first teased in a poll on X asking whether it’s “time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”

“Yes” responses accounted for 80.4%.

Musk is now indicating that he’s on the cusp of moving forward with the idea.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record $5 trillion, that we live in a one-party country — the Porky Pig Party!” Musk wrote in a post on X, partially in all caps. “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

In another post on X, Musk wrote, “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.”

“Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

Updated CBO estimates released on Friday projected that the reconciliation budget bill would increase the deficit by around $3.25 trillion.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Trump’s allies, meanwhile, have said that the CBO is relying on a low growth rate to reach that conclusion.

Musk’s most recent criticisms revolve around the provision in the Senate bill that would raise the debt ceiling by $5 trillion — the key criticism leveled against the bill by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who signaled his intentions to vote against the bill due to that provision.

In an earlier post on Sunday, Musk also criticized the bill’s changes to the Inflation Reduction Act clean energy credits. The bill would quickly phase out the credits — which Musk said could benefit U.S. adversaries like China.

“A massive strategic error is being made right now to damage solar/battery that will leave America extremely vulnerable in the future,” Musk said.