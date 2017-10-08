Several suspects detained after alleged fight in Newhall

By Ryan Painter

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station is detaining multiple suspects after responding to a fight reported on Arch Street in Newhall around 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

“Five units are currently on scene,” said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the SCV Station. “They’re detaining several people pending a fight investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Station requested that paramedics respond to the scene.

As of 5:40 p.m. deputies are still on the scene, according to Mohrhoff.

More information will be posted as this story develops.