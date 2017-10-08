Several suspects detained after alleged fight in Newhall
By Ryan Painter
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station is detaining multiple suspects after responding to a fight reported on Arch Street in Newhall around 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening.
“Five units are currently on scene,” said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the SCV Station. “They’re detaining several people pending a fight investigation.”
The Sheriff’s Station requested that paramedics respond to the scene.
As of 5:40 p.m. deputies are still on the scene, according to Mohrhoff.
More information will be posted as this story develops.
