Sulphur Springs recognizes outstanding employees throughout school year

By Christina Cox

Last update: 8 hours ago

Two employees at Sulphur Springs Community School received a special goodie-bag Tuesday when they were recognized for their collaborative efforts at the Canyon Country school.

Kayla Bastedo, an upper grades special education teacher, and Beatriz Vargas, a second grade teacher, were recognized by Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi and the California Credit Union for their work to create the school’s MakerSpace.

“I have to call these two up together because of the collaboration and the way it impacted the whole school and what it can do for every kid,” Principal Eric Guerrero said. “It was a lot of work. They spent a lot of time over summer, they spent a lot of time last year putting it together and even over fall break they were here putting it together.”

Tuesday’s recognition was part of a yearlong partnership between the district and the nonprofit credit union to acknowledge outstanding teachers and employees at each of the district’s nine school sites.

“This is our way of giving back and when Dr. K and I talked about this I said this is so exciting because recognition goes such a long way,” said Mariam Nasiry, business development officer for the California Credit Union. “I wish we could give each and every one of you this acknowledgement.”

Each month Kawaguchi and Nasiry visit a different school site during its Professional Development meeting to recognize one certificated employee (teacher) and one classified employee.

Principals at each school site select the two employees who each receive a $50 gift card, a certificate of recognition and a goodie-bag as a representation of the district’s appreciation.

“It’s just a little token to say thank you because we know it’s really hard what you do every day and our kids would not be doing what they’re doing without you,” Kawaguchi said. “Classified and certificated we do it as a unit and we’re one family and one team, and we really appreciate everything that happens here at Sulphur.”

Tuesday’s recognition also acknowledged the work that the entire school staff does on a daily basis to support its students.

“You all have such an impact on your school, your classrooms. You guys are here so early and you guys stay so late,” Guerrero said. “You all put in so much effort for all of our kids and in the end that’s what it’s about is our kids.”

