Current principals appointed to administrative positions at Hart District office

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two current principals in the William S. Hart Union High School District were appointed to district-level positions during the Hart Governing Board meeting Wednesday.

Hart High School Principal Collyn Nielsen and Placerita Junior High School Principal Jan Hayes-Rennels are expected to take on their new positions at the Hart District office Jan. 2, according to Hart District Public Relations Officer Dave Caldwell.

Nielsen was appointed to a cabinet position as Chief Administrative Officer of the Hart District. This is a new position in the district that is expected to take on some of the responsibilities of the Chief Operations Officer role, which is currently vacant.

Hayes-Rennels was named Director of Special Programs and Staff Development. She is replacing Jill Shenberger who is retiring, according to Caldwell.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.