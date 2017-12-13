Holiday Lights: Oliva Court

Location: Oliva Court, Valencia

Description: Thank You for taking a look at the Rice Family Christmas Lights! This our first year with a computerized light display. All together we feature multiple songs including The Polar Express and Star Wars just to name a few. All programming was done by Darren, age 17, and the whole family helped with putting up all the wonderful lights. We sincerely hope that you enjoy our display as much as we have enjoyed creating it for you.

Vote for your favorite home here: http://signalscv.com/holidaylights