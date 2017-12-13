Holiday Lights: Oliva Court

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

Location: Oliva Court, Valencia

Description: Thank You for taking a look at the Rice Family Christmas Lights! This our first year with a computerized light display. All together we feature multiple songs including The Polar Express and Star Wars just to name a few. All programming was done by Darren, age 17, and the whole family helped with putting up all the wonderful lights. We sincerely hope that you enjoy our display as much as we have enjoyed creating it for you.

Vote for your favorite home here: http://signalscv.com/holidaylights

Click here to post a comment

Holiday Lights: Oliva Court

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

Location: Oliva Court, Valencia

Description: Thank You for taking a look at the Rice Family Christmas Lights! This our first year with a computerized light display. All together we feature multiple songs including The Polar Express and Star Wars just to name a few. All programming was done by Darren, age 17, and the whole family helped with putting up all the wonderful lights. We sincerely hope that you enjoy our display as much as we have enjoyed creating it for you.

Vote for your favorite home here: http://signalscv.com/holidaylights

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff