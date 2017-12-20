Nonprofit dive club plans January kickoff event

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A new sport full of tricks, flips and turns is coming to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Beginning in spring 2018, residents will have a chance to test out Springboard Diving through the Tossom Dive Club located at the College of the Canyons Aquatics Center.

“We’re trying to break this out as a new club in the community. There is no club like this, the closet one is in Pasadena,” said Mike Dreyfus, founder and springboard diving coach of the Tossom Dive Club. “There are no competitive clubs that teach and offer lessons from beginning to junior Olympics.”

Dreyfus, who is also the coach of COC’s and the William S. Hart Union High School District’s diving teams, hopes the dive club will introduce children and athletes to the sport of diving.

The Tossom Dive Club will offer classes seven days a week to individuals of all athletic abilities who want to pursue the sport or gain skills like core body control and balance.

To get the community excited for the new sport, Dreyfus and the Tossom Dive Club is hosting a free, two-hour diving show Jan. 13 that includes professional divers, an Olympian and a Power Ranger.

“We have a great diving show planned,” Dreyfus said. “I have a Power Ranger coming to MC the event and an Olympian coming to talk about his experience as an Olympic diver.”

Called “Dive to Thrive,” the event will feature junior Olympians from the Rosebowl Aquatics team, bronze-medalist and Olympian Craig Lincoln and Power Ranger Paul “BULK” Schrier.

“He [Schrier] is a great character. He is a wonderful part of the ceremony,” Dreyfus said. “He used to announce for the shows at Magic Mountain when they had the dolphin and sea lion show.”

Dive to Thrive will be held on Jan. 13 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the COC Aquatics Center. The event is free and open to the public.

“We’re excited to get some exposure and bring diving to Santa Clarita,” Dreyfus said.