The Nutcracker returns to Santa Clarita

By News Release

Last update: 3 hours ago

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Source: Santa Clarita Ballet Company and Academy

On December 16 and 17 the Santa Clarita Ballet Company presents a community tradition, The Nutcracker. Performances will be held at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons

In addition to four public performances, Santa Clarita Ballet Company will host fourth grade students from Newhall School District on Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14 for two community outreach performances to educate local schoolchildren about the arts. This important program is known as Arts In The Classroom, Classical Dance.

Company members representing some of the most accomplished young dancers in Santa Clarita will perform principal roles. West Ranch seniors Julia Dunne and Erica Gillespie will share the role of Flower Queen, Saugus High senior Brooke Stanke will perform the role of Rat King, and Emily Anderson a senior from Santa Clarita Christian will dance the role of Snow Queen. Also included in the cast will be alumni Hannah Wilcox dancing as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Hannah is now a professional dancer working with companies across the country.

Santa Clarita Ballet Academy students round out the charming cast as mice, gumdrops, tree angels, toy soldiers, and party girls.

Tickets for The Nutcracker are now on sale. Prices range from $28 to $32. To purchase tickets please call Santa Clarita Ballet box office at 661-251-0366. Santa Clarita Ballet is located at 26798 Oak Avenue.

Santa Clarita Ballet Company is a non-profit 501(C)(3) organization. Tax ID # 95-4582206. Any donations made to the Santa Clarita Ballet Company are fully tax-deductible and sincerely appreciated.