Airplane landing in Santa Clarita for film prompts road closures on McBean Parkway

By Perry Smith

Last update: 4 hours ago

196 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita announced Friday that Monday morning motorists may notice a sporadic interruption to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a rare occurrence — a plane landing in Santa Clarita.

A Cessna plane is scheduled to land at the golf course at Valencia Country Club on Monday as part of a movie shoot.

The stretch of road to be temporarily closed Monday is McBean Parkway, from Magic Mountain Parkway to Valencia Boulevard. There will be five stoppages throughout the day, each taking about two to five minutes, according to Kevin Strauss, with the city of Santa Clarita’s communications office. The specific times of the closures are not known at this time.

“I don’t know how much there will be to see,” said Evan Thomason, economic development associate with Santa Clarita’s Film Office. “It looks like it’s on a fairway that’s pretty deep onto the country club’s golf course.”

The film’s producers were trying to work with the city to avoid the busiest commute times, he added.

As far as what’s being filmed, he could only release that it’s “an episodic television series,” Santa Clarita Film Office officials weren’t given much more information that’s releasable.

Road access to McBean Parkway also will be briefly restricted during the landings, he said. The closures will be monitored by local law enforcement officials.

FAA regulations require city of Santa Clarita officials to close the road surrounding the shoot, during the landings as part of a safety precaution.

The city was notified through Santa Clarita’s Film Office, which was notified by the FAA on Friday, Strauss said, adding that businesses in the area affected, including the Hyatt and surrounding HOAs, have been notified.