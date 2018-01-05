Woman, three children, critically injured in crash near Neenach

By Jim Holt

A woman and three children, including an infant, were airlifted to hospital with critical injuries Friday afternoon following a rollover crash near Neenach.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday, paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to single-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 138 near 240th Street, Firefighter Specialist Randall Wright told The Signal.

“We were dispatched at 12:29 p.m. to a traffic collision,” he said. “This was a single-vehicle rollover with no persons trapped.”

Firefighters found four critically injured people — a woman, two children and an infant.

“All were critical,” Wright said.

All four patients were reported to still be in critical condition at 5:15 p.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard.

Two helicopters dispatched to the remote area touched down near the crash.

One helicopter transported the woman and the infant, the other aircraft took the two injured children.

