Students accused of making criminal threats released to parents

Two Santa Clarita Valley boys accused of making criminal threats directed at their respective schools this past week have each been released to custody of their parents, and are expected to appear in Sylmar Juvenile Court.

The two suspects, who can’t identified due to privacy laws, were detained Thursday by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who responded to school officials reporting they received threats of violence.

“The 15-year-old and 17-year-old were booked and both were released to their respective parents with a future court date,” Detective Jeff Burrow of the SCV Sheriff’s Career Offenders, Burglary, and Robbery Apprehension Team – or COBRA – told The Signal on Friday.

Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office explained juvenile court to The Signal Friday as: “Just like in adult court, a case is presented for filing and our prosecutors review the case to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.”

A 15-year-old was detained shortly after noon Thursday on suspicion he made criminal threats to “shoot up the school and students” at the Santa Clarita Valley International school.

The SCVi school on Hasley Canyon Road was placed on lockdown for about three hours Thursday morning. The safety measure was lifted shortly after noon when deputies tracked down a ninth-grade suspect in Piru and detained him.

Later in the day, deputies detained a 17-year-old boy for having allegedly posted threats on social media towards West Ranch High School.

In both cases, school officials called the SCV Sheriff’s Station immediately to report the threats.

“He made some kind of threat on social media and was detained,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano told The Signal on Friday.

West Ranch Principal Mark Crawford described the steps taken by school administrators.

“This afternoon, a student made a threatening statement on social media towards the school,” Crawford said. “Students and parents acted appropriately and quickly by making administration aware of what was said.

Crawford said school administrators contacted law enforcement and met with the student in question.

“Our School Resource Officer has completed a threat assessment and parents have worked with us through this process,” he said. “It is safe for students and staff at West Ranch High School.

“While this is an unfortunate incident, we are pleased that by working together and acting swiftly, we were able to identify and work with the student in question, and then begin our safety procedures we have in place for this situation,” Crawford said.

Administrators described a similar protocol followed at SCVi charter school.

At the end of the school day Thursday, having carried out a 3-hour lockdown at the school, SCVi staff met “to review our emergency protocols so it doesn’t happen again.”

In meeting its goal that “it doesn’t happen again.” they said April Cauthron, safety and facilities director, was expected to begin directing additional drills in the coming days and weeks to ensure all learners and staff are up to speed on the proper procedures during emergencies.

Cauthron was expected to put together a volunteer safety committee, as well, encouraging parents to participate.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt