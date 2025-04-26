City names street after one of Santa Clarita’s founders 

His granddaughter said she wanted the street dedication to be received with the words of her late grandfather. She read aloud from his autobiography.

The Louis E. Brathwaite street dedication ceremony on Friday morning in the new Sand Canyon Plaza recognized one of Santa Clarita’s founders on what would’ve been the man’s 92nd birthday. According to Akira Brathwaite, her grandfather’s book, “Black Man’s Job, White Man’s World,” was completed just a week before he died on Nov. 13, 2001.

“He was a man who had a complicated relationship, I think, with race,” she said in her opening remarks at the street dedication. “He really wanted to be seen for being a wonderful leader, more than necessarily a Black leader.”

Before a crowd of almost 100 people, Akira Brathwaite read about the time her grandparents had first come out to the Santa Clarita Valley. A co-worker invited the couple to his Canyon Country home, and Brathwaite’s wife, Mary, was somewhat reluctant, saying there were no Sears stores or other department stores nearby.

The young couple would buy their home in Canyon Country in 1970. Over the years, much would change in the valley. Brathwaite would play a big part in that change.

The city of Santa Clarita hosted the street dedication ceremony on Friday to recognize the impact Brathwaite had on Santa Clarita. Area dignitaries in attendance included Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and representatives from the offices of Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton; Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce; and Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, all of whom spoke about Brathwaite, offering the family dedication certificates.

Members of Brathwaite’s family, including his widow, were present to celebrate what is now Louis E. Brathwaite Drive, which is the entrance street to an upcoming Greystar development in Canyon Country.

Brathwaite was appointed to the city Planning Commission in 1988, on which he served until 1998. He also served as a board member of the William S. Hart Union High School District, the SCV Boys and Girls Club and the SCV Committee on Aging.

Schiavo spoke about his earlier service in the United States Air Force and the Naval Air Force Reserve, and how his desire to serve continued when he got home.

“We know that his impact really still echoes through these streets and schools in the hearts of Santa Clarita, that he was a trailblazer, and in doing so, he not only broke barriers, but really built bridges,” she said. “His leadership didn’t just make history. It made a difference. He inspired generations by showing us what courage and dignity and service really, truly looked like.”

Shannon Hurst, field representative for Whitesides, spoke about Brathwaite’s unwavering commitment to the community.

“The naming of this street serves as a lasting tribute to his impact and stands as a reminder of the importance of civic engagement and the difference one individual can make in shaping community,” she said. “So, on behalf of Congressman George Whitesides, it is with deepest appreciation and respect for Mr. Brathwaite, his incredible family and the city of Santa Clarita that we present this certificate commemorating today’s event and join in celebration of this street in his honor.”

Kris Hough, field representative for Valladares, spoke about how Brathwaite inspired others.

“Because of that inspiration,” she said, “years and years of folks in Santa Clarita have caught on to that inspiration, and that’s what makes this community so great, is people passionate about service and digging in and helping the community.”

The Santa Clarita City Council approved the naming of the street in July 2022. Mayor Bill Miranda concluded Friday’s event with the moment so many had been waiting for ever since.

“We will now dedicate this street in his honor,” Miranda said, “as we will unveil the official sign for the Louis E. Brathwaite Drive as a lasting tribute to his invaluable contributions to our city.”

A black cloth covering was pulled, and the sign was revealed to applause and plenty of pictures.

Brathwaite’s widow didn’t speak at the event on Friday. As certificates came in, she collected them on her lap from her seat. Then she posed for photos next to the sign.

In an interview afterward, she said she only wished her husband were there to receive the honor, adding that it was, indeed, an honor for the whole family.

“I’m so glad to have it,” she said. “It’ll be nice to see his name driving by.”

Barbara Wilson, longtime friend of the Brathwaite family, writes a message on a poster celebrating Louis E. Brathwaite during the street dedication ceremony on April 25, 2025 in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal