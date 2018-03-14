2018 Foothill League baseball preview

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

The start of Foothill League baseball season brings an equal sense of both excitement and speculation.

Results from last season as well as this preleague can serve as indicators for success, but only so much.

“My mentality is you prepare and then you are tested,” said Hart coach Jim Ozella. “… (Today) is test 1. It’s a whole new season. So have we prepared to be successful on test one, we’ll certainly see.”

On paper, the Indians look to be one of the top candidates to take the league crown this season. But a few preleague hiccups are keeping Ozella from speaking too soon.

Arizona signee Bryce Collins was set to be Hart’s go-to guy on the mound, but a case of severe mono in the winter and more recently, the flu, have kept Collins from his natural habitat.

While the coaching staff is keeping Collins on a three-inning limit until he is completely back to form. In his absence, senior Ryan Carolan and sophomore Warner Rodes have has filled in admirably.

“He’s kind of stood out for being competitive and with Collins out, we’re looking for people to fill innings,” said Ozella of Rodes.

Hart’s top returning talent looks to be Cole Roederer, a UCLA commit who logged a .353 batting average last season to go with a .588 slugging percentage and 28 RBIs.

“I would say that really what makes us go, Roederer is an important key,” Ozella said. “He stirs the drink a little bit.”

The Indians play West Ranch today in their first league game of the season. The Wildcats have lost some key pieces, like pitcher Timmy Josten, to graduation, but still bring back a host of talent.

Christos Stefanos and Will Chambers will be towards the top of the batting order after logging .396 and .392 batting averages, respectively, last season.

Alex Burge was set to take over as starting pitcher, but arm pain has sidelined him for the time being. The Cats are still in a good spot, however, with UC Santa Barbara commit JD Callahan, Cade Nichols and Trent Bird all options at the position.

“All these pitchers … are the reason we’ve had such a good start,” said West Ranch coach Casey Burrill. “We’ll lean on them for this first round of league play before we go to spring break.”

Jovan Camacho, Ryan Camacho and Garrett Monheim return to comprise perhaps the best outfield in the league – or even the country if you’d ask Burrill.

MORE: Prep baseball roundup: West Ranch takes down state power and UCLA-bound pitcher

Jovan and Ryan, both juniors, displayed raw talent at the plate last season and have since fine-tuned their game offensively.

“The Camachos can also hit for average and power, but they’ve now shown the ability to do the small game, the stolen bases, moving of runners and all those other parts of the game,” Burrill said. “Last year they were just good athletes and hits now they’re more of a complete offensive hitter.”

Valencia, the reigning Foothill League champions, enter the season with a slightly new look in several spots. One consistent element from the previous season is senior Lukas White.

White logged a .344 batting average and .453 slugging percentage while also recording a 2.92 ERA on the mound in 13 2/3 innings.

“Lukas has taken a nice leadership role and he is the type of kid who will give you a chance to win every time has on the mound,” said Vikings coach Mike Killinger. “He’ll give it everything he’s got.”

At the moment, White is splitting time with Ryan Kysar at the starting spot. Clear roles won’t be defined until later.

Jake Biscailuz has solidified his role as starting catcher after sharing the job with Shane Huey for the previous two seasons.

Killinger said that he expects to start as many as six sophomores in any game this year, as the Vikes have added a handful of players from the JV and freshman teams.

“It’s a very talented group,” Killinger said, “but growing pains come with playing a lot of the younger kids. We’ve had a few things here off and on in the fall. Lessons we need to teach and they’re starting come around pretty well.”

Saugus, which finished fourth in league last season and Golden Valley, which finished fifth, each have new coaches this season.

Carl Grissom has coached the Centurions to a 3-3-1 record in preleague. Hewitt Grissom, Chase Lindemann and Brandyn Cruz will likely lead the Cents offensively this season.

“I have just tried to keep it loose,” said Grissom of the culture he’s trying to instill in his program. “I think they have adjusted well to it, but we have not started Foothill league play yet. Baseball is supposed to be fun, I just want them to relax have fun and enjoy their experience. Four years goes by fast.”

The Grizzlies will be coached by former Cal State Fullerton pitcher Matt Sorenson. GV started strong last season, but stumbled to an 8-17 record as league came to a close.

Canyon was the last-place finisher in the Foothill League in 2017, but showed signs of life with a young, eager and talented roster. With four seniors on the roster this time around, keep an eye out for some surprises from underclassmen like CJ Dowell, Aydyn Litz and pitcher Jace Root.

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

2018 Foothill League baseball preview

1 min ago
Add Comment
Haley Sawyer

The start of Foothill League baseball season brings an equal sense of both excitement and speculation.

Results from last season as well as this preleague can serve as indicators for success, but only so much.

“My mentality is you prepare and then you are tested,” said Hart coach Jim Ozella. “… (Today) is test 1. It’s a whole new season. So have we prepared to be successful on test one, we’ll certainly see.”

On paper, the Indians look to be one of the top candidates to take the league crown this season. But a few preleague hiccups are keeping Ozella from speaking too soon.

Arizona signee Bryce Collins was set to be Hart’s go-to guy on the mound, but a case of severe mono in the winter and more recently, the flu, have kept Collins from his natural habitat.

While the coaching staff is keeping Collins on a three-inning limit until he is completely back to form. In his absence, senior Ryan Carolan and sophomore Warner Rodes have has filled in admirably.

“He’s kind of stood out for being competitive and with Collins out, we’re looking for people to fill innings,” said Ozella of Rodes.

Hart’s top returning talent looks to be Cole Roederer, a UCLA commit who logged a .353 batting average last season to go with a .588 slugging percentage and 28 RBIs.

“I would say that really what makes us go, Roederer is an important key,” Ozella said. “He stirs the drink a little bit.”

The Indians play West Ranch today in their first league game of the season. The Wildcats have lost some key pieces, like pitcher Timmy Josten, to graduation, but still bring back a host of talent.

Christos Stefanos and Will Chambers will be towards the top of the batting order after logging .396 and .392 batting averages, respectively, last season.

Alex Burge was set to take over as starting pitcher, but arm pain has sidelined him for the time being. The Cats are still in a good spot, however, with UC Santa Barbara commit JD Callahan, Cade Nichols and Trent Bird all options at the position.

“All these pitchers … are the reason we’ve had such a good start,” said West Ranch coach Casey Burrill. “We’ll lean on them for this first round of league play before we go to spring break.”

Jovan Camacho, Ryan Camacho and Garrett Monheim return to comprise perhaps the best outfield in the league – or even the country if you’d ask Burrill.

MORE: Prep baseball roundup: West Ranch takes down state power and UCLA-bound pitcher

Jovan and Ryan, both juniors, displayed raw talent at the plate last season and have since fine-tuned their game offensively.

“The Camachos can also hit for average and power, but they’ve now shown the ability to do the small game, the stolen bases, moving of runners and all those other parts of the game,” Burrill said. “Last year they were just good athletes and hits now they’re more of a complete offensive hitter.”

Valencia, the reigning Foothill League champions, enter the season with a slightly new look in several spots. One consistent element from the previous season is senior Lukas White.

White logged a .344 batting average and .453 slugging percentage while also recording a 2.92 ERA on the mound in 13 2/3 innings.

“Lukas has taken a nice leadership role and he is the type of kid who will give you a chance to win every time has on the mound,” said Vikings coach Mike Killinger. “He’ll give it everything he’s got.”

At the moment, White is splitting time with Ryan Kysar at the starting spot. Clear roles won’t be defined until later.

Jake Biscailuz has solidified his role as starting catcher after sharing the job with Shane Huey for the previous two seasons.

Killinger said that he expects to start as many as six sophomores in any game this year, as the Vikes have added a handful of players from the JV and freshman teams.

“It’s a very talented group,” Killinger said, “but growing pains come with playing a lot of the younger kids. We’ve had a few things here off and on in the fall. Lessons we need to teach and they’re starting come around pretty well.”

Saugus, which finished fourth in league last season and Golden Valley, which finished fifth, each have new coaches this season.

Carl Grissom has coached the Centurions to a 3-3-1 record in preleague. Hewitt Grissom, Chase Lindemann and Brandyn Cruz will likely lead the Cents offensively this season.

“I have just tried to keep it loose,” said Grissom of the culture he’s trying to instill in his program. “I think they have adjusted well to it, but we have not started Foothill league play yet. Baseball is supposed to be fun, I just want them to relax have fun and enjoy their experience. Four years goes by fast.”

The Grizzlies will be coached by former Cal State Fullerton pitcher Matt Sorenson. GV started strong last season, but stumbled to an 8-17 record as league came to a close.

Canyon was the last-place finisher in the Foothill League in 2017, but showed signs of life with a young, eager and talented roster. With four seniors on the roster this time around, keep an eye out for some surprises from underclassmen like CJ Dowell, Aydyn Litz and pitcher Jace Root.

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]
Mar
17
Sat
7:00 am 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
Mar 17 @ 7:00 am – 11:00 am
38th Annual St. Patrick's Day 5K @ Mentryville | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
On March 17, 2018, the Knights of Columbus will sponsor the thirty-eighth Saint Patrick’s Day 5K race at the historic oil drilling town of Mentryville in Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles county. Located at the base[...]