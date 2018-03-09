Prep baseball roundup: West Ranch takes down state power and UCLA-bound pitcher

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The West Ranch baseball team had a couple massive assignments Friday afternoon.

The Cats made their first-ever trip to Stockdale, a perennial power in the Bakersfield area. They were also pitted against UCLA signee Sean Mullen, who attracted a fair share of radar guns.

With pro scouts in the stands, Will Chambers belted a home run and Cade Nicol gave the Cats a quality outing, leading them to a 3-1 preleague win.

“We were really excited to play them for the first time as a program and especially that pitcher,” said West Ranch coach Casey Burrill in a phone interview. “It was a beautiful ballpark and a great crowd; just a great atmosphere.”

Chambers, who’s committed to play at UC Santa Barbara, took Mullen deep for his third home run of the season. Jovan and Ryan Camacho each had RBI hits as well.

“We jumped on him early,” Burrill said of Mullen. “After that, he settled down and showed why he’s going to UCLA and why all the pro scouts were in the stands.”

Nicol was making his second start of the season, with the first resulting in a victory over Newbury Park in the Easton Tournament. He allowed an unearned run over 5 2/3 innings.

“He threw a ton of strikes and really pitched to contact well,” Burrill said. “He’s been great in both of his starts this year.”

Loyola Marymount commit Alex Burge finished out the game on the mound for West Ranch (6-1).

The Cats finished off a four-game week, which began with a contest at USC’s Dedeaux Field on Monday. They’ve also won five in a row.

West Ranch opens Foothill League play at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hart.

Golden Valley, Orange

Golden Valley picked up its fourth straight win with a 12-7 preleague victory over Orange.

Junior designated hitter Collin Woodard went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Bryant Colon picked up the win in relief for the Grizzlies.

Golden Valley (4-1) also picked up wins this week against Godinez, Artesia and Costa Mesa at the Newport Elks Tournament.

They begin Foothill League play at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Canyon.