Prep baseball roundup: West Ranch takes down state power and UCLA-bound pitcher

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 6 hours ago

The West Ranch baseball team had a couple massive assignments Friday afternoon.

The Cats made their first-ever trip to Stockdale, a perennial power in the Bakersfield area. They were also pitted against UCLA signee Sean Mullen, who attracted a fair share of radar guns.

With pro scouts in the stands, Will Chambers belted a home run and Cade Nicol gave the Cats a quality outing, leading them to a 3-1 preleague win.

“We were really excited to play them for the first time as a program and especially that pitcher,” said West Ranch coach Casey Burrill in a phone interview. “It was a beautiful ballpark and a great crowd; just a great atmosphere.”

Chambers, who’s committed to play at UC Santa Barbara, took Mullen deep for his third home run of the season. Jovan and Ryan Camacho each had RBI hits as well.

“We jumped on him early,” Burrill said of Mullen. “After that, he settled down and showed why he’s going to UCLA and why all the pro scouts were in the stands.”

Nicol was making his second start of the season, with the first resulting in a victory over Newbury Park in the Easton Tournament. He allowed an unearned run over 5 2/3 innings.

“He threw a ton of strikes and really pitched to contact well,” Burrill said. “He’s been great in both of his starts this year.”

Loyola Marymount commit Alex Burge finished out the game on the mound for West Ranch (6-1).

The Cats finished off a four-game week, which began with a contest at USC’s Dedeaux Field on Monday. They’ve also won five in a row.

West Ranch opens Foothill League play at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hart.

Golden Valley, Orange

Golden Valley picked up its fourth straight win with a 12-7 preleague victory over Orange.

Junior designated hitter Collin Woodard went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Bryant Colon picked up the win in relief for the Grizzlies.

Golden Valley (4-1) also picked up wins this week against Godinez, Artesia and Costa Mesa at the Newport Elks Tournament.

They begin Foothill League play at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Canyon.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Prep baseball roundup: West Ranch takes down state power and UCLA-bound pitcher

6 hours ago
Add Comment
Ryan Posner

The West Ranch baseball team had a couple massive assignments Friday afternoon.

The Cats made their first-ever trip to Stockdale, a perennial power in the Bakersfield area. They were also pitted against UCLA signee Sean Mullen, who attracted a fair share of radar guns.

With pro scouts in the stands, Will Chambers belted a home run and Cade Nicol gave the Cats a quality outing, leading them to a 3-1 preleague win.

“We were really excited to play them for the first time as a program and especially that pitcher,” said West Ranch coach Casey Burrill in a phone interview. “It was a beautiful ballpark and a great crowd; just a great atmosphere.”

Chambers, who’s committed to play at UC Santa Barbara, took Mullen deep for his third home run of the season. Jovan and Ryan Camacho each had RBI hits as well.

“We jumped on him early,” Burrill said of Mullen. “After that, he settled down and showed why he’s going to UCLA and why all the pro scouts were in the stands.”

Nicol was making his second start of the season, with the first resulting in a victory over Newbury Park in the Easton Tournament. He allowed an unearned run over 5 2/3 innings.

“He threw a ton of strikes and really pitched to contact well,” Burrill said. “He’s been great in both of his starts this year.”

Loyola Marymount commit Alex Burge finished out the game on the mound for West Ranch (6-1).

The Cats finished off a four-game week, which began with a contest at USC’s Dedeaux Field on Monday. They’ve also won five in a row.

West Ranch opens Foothill League play at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hart.

Golden Valley, Orange

Golden Valley picked up its fourth straight win with a 12-7 preleague victory over Orange.

Junior designated hitter Collin Woodard went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Bryant Colon picked up the win in relief for the Grizzlies.

Golden Valley (4-1) also picked up wins this week against Godinez, Artesia and Costa Mesa at the Newport Elks Tournament.

They begin Foothill League play at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Canyon.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
10
Sat
7:30 am Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am
Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Individuals with Prader Willi Syndrome @ Sand Canyon Country Club | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Most parents wish that their kids would “eat more”. The familiar scene of a family mealtime, or even more specifically a birthday party, where food is all around and easily available, is usually where you[...]
7:30 am Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park
Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am – 11:00 am
Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Please join us for the Hope and a Future 1K, 5K, 10K Run as we highlight National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and support a school that is making a world of difference in lives of[...]
7:30 am Inaugural Hope and a Future 1k/5... @ West Creek Park
Inaugural Hope and a Future 1k/5... @ West Creek Park
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am
Please join us for our inaugural Hope and a Future 1k/5k/10k Run on March 10, as we highlight National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and raise support for a school that’s making a huge difference in the lives of[...]
9:00 am 3rd Annual Physician Assistant Expo @ College of the Canyons University Center
3rd Annual Physician Assistant Expo @ College of the Canyons University Center
Mar 10 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Presented by the Physician Assistant Student Club. See what top PA schools look for in an applicant. Discover ways to improve your application and learn about the profession from practicing PA’s. Free parking and lunch[...]
9:00 am SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water
Mar 10 @ 9:00 am
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]