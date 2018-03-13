AOC student acts as ambassador for WWII ceremony

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

From left to right, AOC Teacher Jessica Ruiz and AOC senior Sarah Cole stand in front of a Douglas SBD Dauntless Plane in Honolulu, Hawaii in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

In December, Academy of the Canyons senior Sara Cole was the sole United States ambassador to participate in the Hawaiian Friendship Ceremony that marked 75 years of war and peace in the Pacific.

Cole, along with two ambassadors from Japan and one ambassador from Australia, came together for a week in Honolulu to visit historical sites, speak at local schools and attend the 76th anniversary ceremony of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

“Looking back on it is like a dream,” Cole said. “It got me really close to research and learning from the past.”

The week-long experience was part of the “War and Peace in the Pacific 75 Years” educational program which encouraged schools from Australia, Japan and the U.S., including AOC, to create original documentaries about significant battles in the Pacific.

The student ambassadors from Japan, Australia and the United States for the Friendship Ceremony visit the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Hawaii in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

Cole, who helped lead AOC’s documentary project, decided to apply to become the program’s U.S. ambassador, because it made such an impact on her during the previous semester.

“After the project was completed, they had a second contest for students who had participated who might want to participate in the Friendship Ceremony,” said AOC teacher Jessica Ruiz who helped bring the project to the school. “They had to create a two-minute video on why the Friendship Ceremony is important and why it matters.”

Three months after applying, Cole found out she was chosen to become the Friendship Ceremony’s U.S. ambassador by the Australian National Maritime Museum staff. Cole immediately began working with her fellow ambassadors to discuss the project.

“It was really interesting because they all sort of had the same feelings about the project I did and they all were my age,” Cole said.

Visit to Honolulu

When they arrived in Honolulu, the group met together before visiting the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument with Hawaiian native Jimmy Lee, who witnessed the bombing at 11 years old.

“I’d been to the Pearl Harbor museum before, but we went with Jimmy and it was a completely different experience,” Cole said. “It made me realize that if we don’t pay attention to this stuff it’s not going to be here anymore. These people are not going to be here to listen to and if no one takes time to record history as personal experience, and not just as dates in a book, then it’s just going to be gone.”

Friendship Ceremony student ambassadors and Hawaiian native Jimmy Lee discuss the attack on Pearl Harbor at the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

The ambassadors then hosted assemblies in front of middle schoolers where they shared speeches about their experiences before traveling with them to the Pacific Aviation Museum.

The group also attended the Blackened Canteen ceremony and Youth Peace Symposium, and looked at the Douglas SBD Dauntless Planes, which were built in the Los Angeles area during the war.

From left to right, AOC senior and U.S. Ambassador Sarah Cole and Australia Ambassador Millie Sarginson at the beach in Hawaii in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

Both Ruiz and Cole found it fascinating to speak to other students and teachers from around the world about their approach to teaching and learning about WWII.

“It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done as a teacher. I expected to just be a chaperone, but I feel like I got just as much out of the experience as Sara did, because I got a chance to see what education is like in other countries,” Ruiz said. “That was amazing to get a chance to talk with other teachers and see what their challenges are and what their experiences are and to see how different countries teach about WWII.”

Friendship Ceremony

AOC senior and U.S. Ambassador Sarah Cole prepares to give her speech before the Friendship Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

The main aspect of the trip was the student’s participation in the Friendship Ceremony on the Surrender Deck of the USS Missouri.

In 1945, the Japanese Instrument of Surrender was signed on the battleship. This year, the ambassadors recognized the ceremony by giving their own speeches about peace and signing a friendship agreement in honor of their countries.

“The actual experience of doing the speaking was really cool because we spoke on the Missouri and gave our ceremony literally 10 feet away from where they have the original surrender documents under glass,” Cole said.

AOC senior Sarah Cole, center, smiles with her parents after the Friendship Ceremony on the USS Missouri in Honolulu, Hawaii in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

The experience brought Cole closer to not only her international peers, but also the history and artifacts themselves.

“If you’re talking about the intricacies of history, looking at those surrender documents the guy from Canada signed on the line for the Russian Federation, which means there’s two signatures on the Russian Federation line and nothing on Canada,” Cole said. “It’s these tiny little things that you’d never think of that humanize history so completely and, for me, that was what the whole thing was really about.”

Lasting impact

The entire experience creating the original documentary and participating in the Friendship Ceremony brought Cole closer to her passion to study curation, the classics and history.

“I’m a history and classics major so that kind of stuff is facilitating stories using history, specifically facilitating empathy is what I’m really passionate about,” Cole said. “I feel like if we know the people who hurt each other in the past and did crazy things in the past, we can learn from it.”

From left to right, AOC Teacher Jessica Ruiz, Hawaiian native Jimmy Lee and AOC senior Sarah Cole at the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

The project also reaffirmed Cole’s desire to share history in a meaningful way that is accessible to everyone.

“I also sort of have a chip on my shoulder when people overemphasize academic language in historical writing because, if your history is not accessible, then it’s not worth your time,” Cole said. “If you can’t have an eighth grader read it and feel like they can be that person, it’s not worth it. So that’s sort of what I’m looking at doing now.”

For Ruiz, the experience completely altered the way she approaches teaching.

“I don’t know what the long-term effects are going to be for myself or for Sara, but I can definitely say that in my own life it’s going to be huge, where my perspective will never go back to being the same,” Ruiz said. “I know it’s going to have a lasting impact on how I approach teaching history, on the way I learn history and I think that’s a critical change as a result of teaching the project.”

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

From left to right, AOC Teacher Jessica Ruiz and AOC senior Sarah Cole stand in front of a Douglas SBD Dauntless Plane in Honolulu, Hawaii in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

AOC student acts as ambassador for WWII ceremony

1 min ago
Add Comment
Christina Cox

In December, Academy of the Canyons senior Sara Cole was the sole United States ambassador to participate in the Hawaiian Friendship Ceremony that marked 75 years of war and peace in the Pacific.

Cole, along with two ambassadors from Japan and one ambassador from Australia, came together for a week in Honolulu to visit historical sites, speak at local schools and attend the 76th anniversary ceremony of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

“Looking back on it is like a dream,” Cole said. “It got me really close to research and learning from the past.”

The week-long experience was part of the “War and Peace in the Pacific 75 Years” educational program which encouraged schools from Australia, Japan and the U.S., including AOC, to create original documentaries about significant battles in the Pacific.

The student ambassadors from Japan, Australia and the United States for the Friendship Ceremony visit the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Hawaii in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

Cole, who helped lead AOC’s documentary project, decided to apply to become the program’s U.S. ambassador, because it made such an impact on her during the previous semester.

“After the project was completed, they had a second contest for students who had participated who might want to participate in the Friendship Ceremony,” said AOC teacher Jessica Ruiz who helped bring the project to the school. “They had to create a two-minute video on why the Friendship Ceremony is important and why it matters.”

Three months after applying, Cole found out she was chosen to become the Friendship Ceremony’s U.S. ambassador by the Australian National Maritime Museum staff. Cole immediately began working with her fellow ambassadors to discuss the project.

“It was really interesting because they all sort of had the same feelings about the project I did and they all were my age,” Cole said.

Visit to Honolulu

When they arrived in Honolulu, the group met together before visiting the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument with Hawaiian native Jimmy Lee, who witnessed the bombing at 11 years old.

“I’d been to the Pearl Harbor museum before, but we went with Jimmy and it was a completely different experience,” Cole said. “It made me realize that if we don’t pay attention to this stuff it’s not going to be here anymore. These people are not going to be here to listen to and if no one takes time to record history as personal experience, and not just as dates in a book, then it’s just going to be gone.”

Friendship Ceremony student ambassadors and Hawaiian native Jimmy Lee discuss the attack on Pearl Harbor at the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

The ambassadors then hosted assemblies in front of middle schoolers where they shared speeches about their experiences before traveling with them to the Pacific Aviation Museum.

The group also attended the Blackened Canteen ceremony and Youth Peace Symposium, and looked at the Douglas SBD Dauntless Planes, which were built in the Los Angeles area during the war.

From left to right, AOC senior and U.S. Ambassador Sarah Cole and Australia Ambassador Millie Sarginson at the beach in Hawaii in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

Both Ruiz and Cole found it fascinating to speak to other students and teachers from around the world about their approach to teaching and learning about WWII.

“It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done as a teacher. I expected to just be a chaperone, but I feel like I got just as much out of the experience as Sara did, because I got a chance to see what education is like in other countries,” Ruiz said. “That was amazing to get a chance to talk with other teachers and see what their challenges are and what their experiences are and to see how different countries teach about WWII.”

Friendship Ceremony

AOC senior and U.S. Ambassador Sarah Cole prepares to give her speech before the Friendship Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

The main aspect of the trip was the student’s participation in the Friendship Ceremony on the Surrender Deck of the USS Missouri.

In 1945, the Japanese Instrument of Surrender was signed on the battleship. This year, the ambassadors recognized the ceremony by giving their own speeches about peace and signing a friendship agreement in honor of their countries.

“The actual experience of doing the speaking was really cool because we spoke on the Missouri and gave our ceremony literally 10 feet away from where they have the original surrender documents under glass,” Cole said.

AOC senior Sarah Cole, center, smiles with her parents after the Friendship Ceremony on the USS Missouri in Honolulu, Hawaii in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

The experience brought Cole closer to not only her international peers, but also the history and artifacts themselves.

“If you’re talking about the intricacies of history, looking at those surrender documents the guy from Canada signed on the line for the Russian Federation, which means there’s two signatures on the Russian Federation line and nothing on Canada,” Cole said. “It’s these tiny little things that you’d never think of that humanize history so completely and, for me, that was what the whole thing was really about.”

Lasting impact

The entire experience creating the original documentary and participating in the Friendship Ceremony brought Cole closer to her passion to study curation, the classics and history.

“I’m a history and classics major so that kind of stuff is facilitating stories using history, specifically facilitating empathy is what I’m really passionate about,” Cole said. “I feel like if we know the people who hurt each other in the past and did crazy things in the past, we can learn from it.”

From left to right, AOC Teacher Jessica Ruiz, Hawaiian native Jimmy Lee and AOC senior Sarah Cole at the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument in December 2017. Courtesy Photo

The project also reaffirmed Cole’s desire to share history in a meaningful way that is accessible to everyone.

“I also sort of have a chip on my shoulder when people overemphasize academic language in historical writing because, if your history is not accessible, then it’s not worth your time,” Cole said. “If you can’t have an eighth grader read it and feel like they can be that person, it’s not worth it. So that’s sort of what I’m looking at doing now.”

For Ruiz, the experience completely altered the way she approaches teaching.

“I don’t know what the long-term effects are going to be for myself or for Sara, but I can definitely say that in my own life it’s going to be huge, where my perspective will never go back to being the same,” Ruiz said. “I know it’s going to have a lasting impact on how I approach teaching history, on the way I learn history and I think that’s a critical change as a result of teaching the project.”

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
13
Tue
10:30 am CalRTA Spring Meeting @ IHOP
CalRTA Spring Meeting @ IHOP
Mar 13 @ 10:30 am
CalRTA SPRING LUNCHEON   CalRTA (California Retired Teachers Association) will hold its Spring meeting on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at IHOP @ I-5 (24737 Pico Canyon Road, Stevenson Ranch) at 10:30 a.m. Cost of the[...]
5:00 pm Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 13 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Keeping Your Brain Healthy What: Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. When:  Second Tuesdays[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]