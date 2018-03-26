Magic Mountain debuts Drop of Doom VR experience

By Signal Staff

Last update: 19 mins ago

Thrill-seekers, Six Flags Magic Mountain has something new for you.

But only for a limited time.

The self-proclaimed “Thrill Capital of the World” on Monday opened a new, extreme virtual reality experience on its DC Super Heroes Drop of Doom, one of the world’s tallest and fastest drop tower rides.

“As the world leader in ride innovation, Six Flags is taking virtual reality to the next level by leveraging the unique thrill of one of the world’s tallest drop towers and adding an epic virtual battle of good versus evil,” Magic Mountain Park President Neal Thurman said in a news release. “Combining the most iconic DC Super Heroes, Wonder Woman and Superman, with state-of-the-art technology, DC Super Heroes Drop of Doom VR delivers an awe-inspiring new thrill for spring 2018.”

To view the action as Superman and Wonder Woman battle Lex Luthor, Drop of Doom riders will don special VR headsets as the ride plunges 400 feet at speeds up to 85 mph. The VR experience “won’t be available the whole year,” according to a Magic Mountain spokesperson, though the exact date of the end of the attraction has yet to be determined.

Magic Mountain launched its first VR roller coaster in 2016 on The New Revolution.

The Drop of Doom experience is being done in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment.

