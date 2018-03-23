Omnibus spending includes language that could end proposed mining for SCV

By Signal Staff

Abandoned equipment stands at the Cemex site in Canyon Country. Dan Watson/The Signal

Wording in the Omnibus spending bill, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, seeks to end the decades long fight over the Soledad Canyon Mine, according to a news release from Congressman Steve Knight’s’ office.

However, much still hinges on how the federal Interior Board of Land Appeals with respect to an ongoing appeal by Cemex, the international mining conglomerate that’s seeking permission to operate a “mega-mine” just east of city limits.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-San Francisco, along with Knight, R-Palmdale, fought to include language that would permanently remove mineral mining rights for the site and prohibit any mining operations for any future contracts, according to the news release.

The problem in question is the city’s more than two-decade-long fight to stop a sand-and-gravel mining operation from opening along the city’s eastern border.

Two mining contracts for Soledad Canyon initially canceled by the BLM were originally awarded in 1990, and would’ve allowed Cemex to extract 56 million tons of sand and gravel from hundreds of acres in Soledad Canyon, just outside of the city’s northeast border.

Cemex appealed the decision, and a decision on the appeal is expected in the coming months. In fact, the IBLA is expected to rule on CEMEX’s appeal this year, according to Knight’s office.

Regardless of their ruling, the language included in the Omnibus package would preclude any mining operations in Soledad Canyon upon conclusion or termination of existing contracts.

Should IBLA rule to allow mining as a result of the appeal, this legislation would preclude future contracts and additional mining once these conclude. If they rule the current contracts are canceled, this issue is closed permanently.

If the IBLA rules in favor of validating the current contracts, then the mine could, in theory, be operable for the next 20 years — depending on how the IBLA rules and when they deem the contracts “started,” according to Knight’s spokesman Chris Jusuf.

“This is a huge win for the Santa Clarita Valley and I’m very happy we were able to include this language which is now law,” said Rep. Knight “This has been a battle our community has been fighting for nearly twenty years, and we finally have a law on the books to address the issue.”

The Soledad Canyon Mine Project is located east of Santa Clarita along the 14 freeway.

Rep. Knight’s efforts were made in coordination with the City of Santa Clarita.

“Congressman Knight has consistently identified that working to end the threat of large scale mining in Soledad Canyon is his top federal priority in the district,” said City Councilman Bob Kellar “His efforts to fight of inclusion of meaningful language in the Omnibus is a significant step in delivering on his commitment to residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. This wouldn’t have been accomplished without Steve’s persistent work on this issue.”

“On behalf of the City Council, I want to thank Congressman Knight and Senator Feinstein for their unwavering commitment and bipartisan effort regarding this issue of critical importance to the residents of our community,” said Mayor Laurene Weste “Since 1999, there have been fifteen bills introduced in Congress to address the Soledad Canyon mining issue in some way. This is the first successful effort and it represents a huge step forward to prevent large scale mining in Soledad Canyon.”

The Interior Board of Land Appeals is expected to rule on Cemex’s appeal this year. Regardless, the language in the Omnibus spending bill would preclude any mining operation in Soledad Canyon after the conclusion or termination of existing contracts.

If the IBLA rule to allow mining after the appeal, the language in the Omnibus would preclude future contracts and additional mining.

Abandoned equipment stands at the Cemex site in Canyon Country. Dan Watson/The Signal

