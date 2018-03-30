Woman accused of stabbing girlfriend to death has court date moved

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman charged with murder in the stabbing death of her girlfriend, Christine Diane McQueen, saw her court date postponed this week by a couple of weeks.

Pamela Michelle Walker, 34, appeared Thursday in San Fernando Superior Court to set a date for her preliminary hearing.

Instead, she was ordered to return to court April 11 to set a date at that time, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors will present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond; the judge can then decide if the case should go to trial.

Walker, who is unemployed, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on April 8, 2017.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who responded to calls made by McQueen’s mother grabbed a battering ram and smashed their way into a residence on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.

What they found inside was the body of a 46-year-old Christine Diane Mcqueen. She had been stabbed to death.

Walker was placed in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, with bail set at $1 million.

