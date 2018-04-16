Fundraising numbers for 25th Congressional District Race spring quarter released

By Crystal Duan

The numbers are in for fundraising for the first quarter of 2018 in the 25th Congressional District race.

Campaign finance data shows Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, raised $346,728 in campaign funds this quarter and spent $979,000.

Knight had $1,045,135 on hand as of the end of the first quarter, taking the lead over his Democratic challengers.

The Signal reached out to all of the candidates: Knight’s office declined to make a statement on the latest fundraising totals.

Democratic candidate Katie Hill raised $420,704 this quarter, and has $528,661 cash on hand.

“Katie Hill is going to win this election because she is from this district, knows the values of this district and will be the kind of Democrat our community deserves,” Hill campaign manager Zack Czajkowski said.

For the second consecutive quarter, Hill has outraised the other candidates in the race.

Hill said in a previous press release that she was “proud to have received donations from more than 5,000 individuals over the course of the campaign. This is something that we have been building up to for a year and it is proving that people are ready for a change.”

Democratic candidate Bryan Caforio raised $316,222 this quarter. His campaign reported he had $539,740 in cash on hand.

“It’s clear that people all over this district are eager to elect a representative who will stop Donald Trump’s attacks on our health care, on women, on immigrant families, and on facts themselves,” said Nicole DeMont, Caforio’s campaign manager.

Jess Phoenix, also a Democratic candidate, raised $124,188 and has $57,351 in cash on hand.

California’s 25th Congressional District covers northern Los Angeles County and part of Ventura County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley, and Simi Valley.