Henry Mayo forms new type of health care network

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has formed a new clinically integrated network — the Henry Mayo Care Network.

A CIN is a health care network that coordinates care across providers and sites-of-care in a manner that enhances value for consumers by aiming to improve patient satisfaction, while lowering health care costs.

The new Henry Mayo Care Network is governed by a physician-led Board of Managers. The board includes 12 Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital physicians and four hospital representatives.

The Henry Mayo Care Network will provide high quality care to patients and ensure that the hospital and Santa Clarita Valley physician community remain competitive and viable, said Kingman Ho, vice president and chief medical officer for the hospital.

The network will connect Santa Clarita members of the medical community such as primary care physicians, internal medicine doctors, surgeons, other specialists with the hospital.

The network has been a collaborative effort that started approximately a year ago, Ho said.

“It really has been the first time, in this area, where we’ve been able to establish a true working relationship and all the various medical constituents in the community,” Ho said. “On the national platform, health care costs are escalating dramatically. There’s a lot of opportunity in health care as a whole for us to improve outcomes. And we are moving toward value-based care.”

Ho said the current health care process of expenditures that don’t match the quality of the outcome was no longer sustainable.

“By having everyone collaborate, we can look at what best practices are for the patients, and have better coordination of care and better communication,” he said.

For more information, please visit henrymayocarenetwork.com.