SCV Food Pantry partners with COC campus food pantry
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

A quarter of all college students are not getting enough to eat, and for that reason, two local food pantries are teaming up to make sure they do at College of the Canyons, officials said Thursday.

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is partnering with COC’s on-campus food pantry called Food For Thought Pantry to make sure college students do not go hungry.

“If you’re hungry, I’m going to feed you,” Christopher Hopgood, who runs the on-campus pantry, told The Signal on Thursday.

For the past three years, the on-campus food pantry has grown, largely Hopgood said, because of demand.

“There are more than 200 COC students dealing with homelessness,” Hopgood said, citing 2017 statistics.

In February, he went from being a conscientious volunteer helping hungry homeless students to becoming a staffer paid by the college.

And, since the 92 on-campus clubs are required to demonstrate some degree of volunteerism, the pantry gets continued support.

This week, help arrived from SCV’S oldest food pantry.

“There was a report that said 25 to 30 percent of college students suffer some degree of food insecurity, which means they don’t get enough food to eat.  They don’t get three meals a day,” SCV Food Pantry head Pat Thayer told The Signal Thursday.

Thayer showed up at the college with bags of canned food and packaged food items.

“We want to make sure they had enough food,” Thayer said, referring to the college food pantry.

“We want to take care of our college students if we can,” she said.

What Thayer’s pantry brings to the table is a “homeless package” of goods available to those students who meet the criteria for homelessness as defined by the feds.

Those who fill out a questionnaire and found to be officially homeless, get the pre-packaged bag of food prepared by the SCV Food Pantry.

“With the SCV Food Pantry, students have access to another resource for food,” Hopgood said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarhurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

SCV Food Pantry partners with COC campus food pantry

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

A quarter of all college students are not getting enough to eat, and for that reason, two local food pantries are teaming up to make sure they do at College of the Canyons, officials said Thursday.

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is partnering with COC’s on-campus food pantry called Food For Thought Pantry to make sure college students do not go hungry.

“If you’re hungry, I’m going to feed you,” Christopher Hopgood, who runs the on-campus pantry, told The Signal on Thursday.

For the past three years, the on-campus food pantry has grown, largely Hopgood said, because of demand.

“There are more than 200 COC students dealing with homelessness,” Hopgood said, citing 2017 statistics.

In February, he went from being a conscientious volunteer helping hungry homeless students to becoming a staffer paid by the college.

And, since the 92 on-campus clubs are required to demonstrate some degree of volunteerism, the pantry gets continued support.

This week, help arrived from SCV’S oldest food pantry.

“There was a report that said 25 to 30 percent of college students suffer some degree of food insecurity, which means they don’t get enough food to eat.  They don’t get three meals a day,” SCV Food Pantry head Pat Thayer told The Signal Thursday.

Thayer showed up at the college with bags of canned food and packaged food items.

“We want to make sure they had enough food,” Thayer said, referring to the college food pantry.

“We want to take care of our college students if we can,” she said.

What Thayer’s pantry brings to the table is a “homeless package” of goods available to those students who meet the criteria for homelessness as defined by the feds.

Those who fill out a questionnaire and found to be officially homeless, get the pre-packaged bag of food prepared by the SCV Food Pantry.

“With the SCV Food Pantry, students have access to another resource for food,” Hopgood said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarhurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art Exhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
21
Sat
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 21 – Apr 24 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
10:00 am Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
The Local Group Astronomy Club and The Santa Clarita Public Library present our free annual Astronomy Day Celebration. We will be at the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library from 10am to 3pm.[...]
10:00 am Resource Parents Needed to Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Resource Parents Needed to Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Resource Parents Needed to Foster or Foster-Adopt a Child @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting.  There are approximately 64,000 children in foster care in California.  Los Angeles County’s foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with[...]