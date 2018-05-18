UPDATE: Twin skinhead thugs sought in Newhall daytime robbery

By Jim Holt

36 mins ago

Deputies scoured Newhall on Friday afternoon, looking for two suspects – possibly identical twins – in a robbery that happened on Lyons Avenue at Newhall Avenue.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station scrambled to the intersection.

“This was a strong arm robbery,” Lt. Leo Bauer told The Signal, noting that a man was robbed outside of the Valencia Liquors store at the intersection. A strong-arm robbery means no weapons were involved.

As deputies searched parts of Newhall, a dispatcher broadcast a description of the suspects as identical, possibly identical twins, each of them 6-foot and 200 pounds, with bald heads and wearing the same clothing. One of the suspects had a Swastika tattoo on the right side of his neck.

The suspects were described as wearing black and red shorts and white T-shirts.

They took from the victim a black men’s wallet containing Illinois identification and a iPhone X cell phone marked with a rainbow sticker.

